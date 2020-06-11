Newman Scores Solid 12th-Place Finish in Koch Ford at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (June 10, 2020) – In the NASCAR Cup Series’ first-ever race under the lights at Martinsville, Ryan Newman put together a strong showing in the Koch Industries Ford to finish 12th in the 500-lap race.

Newman and teammate Chris Buescher inserted themselves into the conversation throughout much of the race, both running inside the top-10 as the laps wound down. Newman, in his 37th Cup start at the .526-mile track, was battling in and around the top-10 for the final 200+ laps to bring home his third-straight top 15.

In a random draw for starting position based off owners points, Newman rolled off the grid 16th in his Koch Industries Ford. Despite an early tire rub, Newman rolled to a 16th-place finish in stage one. Newman restarted stage two in 13th, where he would hang around for the all-green 130 lap stage, before also finishing 13th.

Following service on his Ford Mustang under the stage break, Newman lined back up 11th at lap 271. Green-flag conditions persisted for a long run until lap 325, when just one of four natural cautions flew where he ran 12th. After gaining three spots on pit road, Newman rolled off ninth at lap 332.

He maintained the top-10 running order for most of the ensuing run, as he was ninth with 104 laps remaining when the race’s final yellow was displayed. Following one final stop, Newman again restarted ninth for the long green flag run to the end, before crossing the line 12th.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway Sunday afternoon for a 400-mile race. TV coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel90.