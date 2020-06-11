Ross Chastain – Baptist Health 200 – Race Advance

Baptist Health 200 | Homestead-Miami Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Circle Track Warehouse/Florida Watermelon Association Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Homestead-Miami: “We’ve had a truck capable of winning the last two races, so we are definitely looking for some redemption this weekend in Homestead,” said Chastain. “I know how hard everyone at this team has been working to build fast and competitive trucks, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity to get to drive these incredibly fast Florida Watermelon Association/Circle Track Warehouse Chevrolets.”

Chastain at Homestead-Miami: Chastain will make his seventh NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday night. In his six previous starts, Chastain has three top-10 finishes and four top-15 finishes. His best finish of fourth came last season with Niece Motorsports.

The Florida-native has made five NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with one top-15 finish and four top-20 finishes.

In addition, Chastain has two NASCAR Cup Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will race with support from Circle Track Warehouse (circletrackwarehouse.com). Located in Mooresville, N.C., the store offers quality new and used race car parts and accessories.

As watermelon season continues, the Florida Watermelon Association (FWA) will be aboard the No. 44. The FWA (flfwa.com) was formed to enable growers and marketers of the Florida watermelon industry to unite. Organized membership allows the association to promote the consumption of watermelons grown in Florida. The FWA assists its members in the growing and marketing of watermelons by providing a forum through this Corporation’s meetings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.