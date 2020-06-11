TJ Bell – Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Baptist Health 200 | Homestead-Miami Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: TJ Bell

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TJBell_Racing

TJ Bell on Racing at Homestead-Miami: “I’m really excited to work with this Niece Motorsports team again, it definitely feels like coming home,” said Bell. “I always enjoy racing in the Truck Series and Homestead a really fun track – so I’m really looking forward to Saturday night’s race. I appreciate Al Niece for the opportunity, and everyone at Niece Motorsports working hard to get this truck ready.”

Bell at Homestead: Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday night. In his first four starts, Bell has not finished lower than 17th. He has one top-10 finish, two top-15 finishes, and four top-20 finishes.

Bell also has three NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with his best finish of 15th coming in 2014.

In addition, Bell has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, coming in 2011.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.