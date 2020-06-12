Michael McDowell Heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway with Love’s Travel Stops

McDowell on Homestead-Miami:

“This Sunday, we will have Love’s Travel Stops back on board our No. 34 Ford Mustang for their 7th race of the 2020 season. Since returning to racing after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our country, our No. 34 team has made some great strides and I’m looking forward to keeping the ball rolling this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We’re coming off of a strong run at Martinsville Speedway and I hope to deliver the same result for Love’s Travel Stops this Sunday. I would also like to applaud Love’s as they continue their support of professional drivers who are delivering vital goods across the county through their “Thank A Driver” e-coupon on the Love’s Connect app, which saves drivers money at Love’s. I greatly appreciate everything that these hard-working men and women are doing to keep America moving.”

About Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.