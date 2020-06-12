RCR Event Preview – Homestead-Miami Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway … Homestead-Miami Speedway is one of the few race tracks where team owner Richard Childress has yet to earn a NASCAR Cup Series victory. Richard Childress Racing entries have finished second on four occasions: 2003 (Kevin Harvick), 2008 (Harvick), 2009 (Jeff Burton) and 2014 (Ryan Newman). In 64 Cup Series starts, RCR has earned nine top-five and 25 top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile, progressively-banked oval. The Welcome, N.C.-based organization has captured three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, including 2019 when Tyler Reddick was crowned the 2019 Xfinity Series champion.

COVID-19 Relief … Own a piece of history by participating in an auction and sale of Richard Childress’ personal collection of memorabilia. All proceeds will assist COVID-19 relief efforts. Thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50+ years in NASCAR are up for bid or sale. Visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection

Catch the Action … The first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend will be televised live Saturday, June 13, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ second Homestead-Miami Speedway race will be televised live Sunday, June 14, beginning at 12 p.m. ET on FOX Sports One and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live Sunday, June 14, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s Dow Coatings Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway … Dillon has six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, securing his best finish of eighth in November 2019 and a best starting position of 10th in November 2015.

Homestead-Miami Memories … The Welcome, North Carolina driver has plenty of positive memories at the 1.5-mile, intermediate-style track. In 2013, he clinched the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway by finishing 12th in the Series’ season finale. He also clinched the NASCAR Truck Series title at the track in 2011.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After seven years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom.

Welcome, Dow Coating Materials … Dow Coating Materials is the most innovative coatings raw material supplier in the world; driving fundamental shifts in the coatings industry and moving the market as the expert’s expert in coatings solutions. Through its mission of collaboration, inspiration, innovation and growth, the business provides material products, science, technology, and manufacturing solutions to the architectural and industrial coatings industry worldwide. Dow innovation and collaboration is on showcase this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway through a partnership with BEHR ULTRA SCUFF DEFENSE and Richard Childress Racing on the No. 3 Chevrolet driven by Austin Dillon. Dow Coating Materials manufacturing and R&D footprint spans across all major geographic markets where Dow does business. For more information, please visit https://www.dow.com/en-us/industries/consumer/paints-and-coatings

Seek Together … Dow’s brand platform – Seek Together™ – represents our deeply felt belief in partnership and focuses on everything we do. During Pride Month – and all year long – Dow is dedicated to collaborating with our customers to develop innovative materials that transform our world. However, only in a culture where all voices have seats at the table will the full power of collaboration be realized and truly transformative ideas emerge. That is why Dow is taking action to address equality in the workplace and the world – not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but all those who face inequity and injustice daily. A more inclusive future can’t be built by one person or company. It will take all of us, working together. For more information or to read our 2019 Inclusion Report, please visit: https://corporate.dow.com/en-us/about/company/beliefs-and-culture/diversity

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What’s it like racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

“It’s one of the best tracks. I think it’s the most driver-friendly track. It’s fun. Actually, it’s not really friendly because you can get into the wall pretty easily, but it’s so much fun to run right up against the fence. You have to be disciplined in how you drive that track and save your tires. It’s an epic race. It’s always intense.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Chevy Cares Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Homestead-Miami Speedway … This Sunday will mark Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Cup Series debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Reddick has two wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 1.5-mile speedway, which clinched back-to-back Xfinity Series championships. Reddick also has a fourth-place finish at the track from his part-time schedule in 2017, as well as two pole awards in the Xfinity Series. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at the track, starting and finishing in the top 10 for all three events.

Welcome, Chevy Cares … At Chevrolet, we’re committed to getting you back on the open road with confidence and peace of mind. From answering questions about your vehicle to helping you shop for a new Car, Truck or SUV from home, there are lots of ways we’re here to help. This includes enhanced vehicle cleaning after your vehicle purchase or service by using CDC-approved cleansers and offering a Chevrolet First Responder Discount for our everyday heroes in our educators, first responders, healthcare personnel, and military. Chevrolet also offers OnStar® Crisis Assist services to all current Chevrolet owners and has converted the GM plant in Kokomo, Indiana, to build ventilators to help with the additional need for medical equipment. In addition, the facility in Warren, Michigan, is producing thousands of surgical masks a day. Learn more at ChevyCares.com

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

You’ve won your last two races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, granted in a different series. Does that provide any extra confidence heading into this weekend?

“It’s tough to know if that experience will help me this weekend. These Cup cars are just so difficult to drive, especially in the dirty air like we saw at Atlanta and Fontana. Once the tires start to go away, it’s really easy to prohibit any progress on someone who is catching you on the track by moving into the lane they’re using. I even had that happen to me at Darlington last month. Being fast against the fence will be important to our long run speed this weekend, but how much we’ll be able to capitalize on that will depend on where we start a run because tires will start to fall off, and other drivers will start to move up and take your line away. It’s hard to maintain and close on other cars when they start doing that. It’s just a new challenge that comes with the Cup Series for me. We’ll need to have some versatility built into our No. 8 Chevy Cares Chevrolet this weekend, and all that depends on outright speed, what balance we bring to the track and the rest of the little things we need to have a fast car.”

This Week’s No. 21 iRacing Chevrolet Camaro at Homestead-Miami Speedway …This weekend will mark Anthony Alfredo’s debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Alfredo made one career NASCAR Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile oval in 2019.

Welcome Back iRacing … iRacing is the leading sim racing game for your PC. Developed as a centralized racing and competition service, iRacing organizes, hosts, and officiates online racing on virtual tracks all around the world. In the fast-paced world of eSports, iRacing is a one-stop-shop for online racing. We utilize the latest technologies to recreate our ever-expanding lineup of famed race cars and tracks from the comfort of your home. Simulate what a professional NASCAR driver experiences inside the seat of a stock car, or a Grand Prix driver sees over the dash. All of the details add up to a lineup of cars and tracks that are virtually indistinguishable from the real thing. This creates unmatched immersion when sim racers take the green flag in our online racing simulator. Although iRacing is an online racing simulator at heart, the value as a training tool is just as real. The best sim racers in the world compete on iRacing and you can watch the race broadcasts live on the iRacing eSports Network. Sign up today and get 50% off all new memberships at iracing.com.

Fast Start for Fast Pasta … Alfredo has secured two top-ten finishes in his first three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing. He also won an

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Saturday Night Thunder Race at Dover International Speedway during NASCAR’s hiatus from on-track competition.

Did You Know … Alfredo established his own iRacing league called the ERL (eSports Racing League) that features several talented iRacing drivers, including competitors from the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTE:

You’ve had an excellent start to your young NASCAR Xfinity Series career with two top-ten finishes in three races. What kind of challenges do you and your team expect to face this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway with back-to-back races?

“We’ve had a great start to the season so far. I’m looking forward to carrying that momentum and getting better each week. Running two races back-to-back will be a challenge in a multitude of ways. Hydration and nutrition will be very important for me to perform at my peak during both days. Additionally, we need to take care of our car in the first race so we have something to build on for the second race. I’m looking forward to racing at the same track on consecutive days and applying what we learned from the first race into the second race. That will be crucial since there is no practice to learn from. I technically have one NASCAR Truck Series start at Homestead, but unfortunately, we had mechanical issues on the pace laps, which ended our day before the race actually started. I have a lot of confidence in our Richard Childress Racing team and I fully expect our No. 21 iRacing Chevrolet Camaro will be competitive in both races. I’ll be preparing on iRacing so that I am as prepared as possible.”