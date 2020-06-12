Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Homestead

Roush Fenway heads to south Florida for a Sunday afternoon event from Homestead-Miami Speedway, the eighth since returning to the track and 12th overall in the 2020 season. An RFR Ford has visited victory lane 11 times at HMS, including seven times in the Cup series.

Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-Mile)

Dixie Vodka 400

Sunday, June 14 | 3:30 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

NASCAR Returns to Action

· NASCAR’s eighth race since returning to the track takes place at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, an event originally scheduled for March 22.

· As part of NASCAR’s lone trip to south Florida, the Xfinity Series will run a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday, and will also be joined by the Truck Series on Saturday, all prior to Sunday’s 400-mile Cup event.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Martinsville Recap, Homestead Preview

· Newman battled in and around the top-10 for much of Wednesday night’s race from Martinsville Speedway, before going on to finish 12th in the Koch Industries Ford.

· Buescher experienced the same, battling for top-10 position much of the night, before finishing 13th just behind his teammate.

· Oscar Mayer returns to Newman’s No. 6 machine on Sunday, highlighting its Subkit scheme. Fastenal is back on the No. 17 for Buescher.

Starting Lineup Set for Sunday

Sunday’s starting lineup was once again determined by a random draw based off teams’ position in owners points. Buescher and Newman drew the two best positions possible, 13th and 14th, respectively.

Welcome to Miami

Roush Fenway has 169 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NGROTS), 50 top-fives, 73 top-10s and eight poles. RFR drivers have led 1,843 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 54,000 miles.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 83 NCS races at Homestead, recording a total of seven victories, 22 top five finishes, 30 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 1,110 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.5-mile oval in 2010.

Five Straight

Roush Fenway earned five consecutive victories in the NCS at Homestead from 2004-2008 with drivers Matt Kenseth (2007), Edwards (2008) and Greg Biffle, who won three consecutive races from 2004-2006.

Miami Nights

In 57 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead, Roush Fenway has earned three wins, 22 top-fives, 32 top-10s and two pole positions. Edwards recorded the most recent victory at Homestead in the 2008 season finale.

Curtain Call

Dating back to 1988, Roush Fenway earned the victory in the final event of the season on nine separate occasions. Former Roush Fenway driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned wins in the 1991 and 1994 NCS season finales at Atlanta Motor Speedway to go along with the organization’s seven NCS victories at Homestead.

Roush Fenway Homestead-Miami Wins

1998 Burton NXS

2002 Busch Cup

2004 Biffle Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

2006 Kenseth NXS

2006 Martin Truck

2007 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2010 Edwards Cup