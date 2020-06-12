Ryan Newman – Homestead Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Subkit Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 400 miles, 267 laps, Stage Lengths: 80-80-107

Dixie Vodka 400 – Sunday, June 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

NASCAR Returns to Action

· NASCAR’s eighth race since returning to the track takes place at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, an event originally scheduled for March 22.

· As part of NASCAR’s lone trip to south Florida, the Xfinity Series will run a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday, and will also be joined by the Truck Series on Saturday, all prior to Sunday’s 400-mile Cup event.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Martinsville Recap, Homestead Preview

· Newman battled in and around the top-10 for much of Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville, before going on to finish 12th in the Koch Industries Ford.

· Sunday’s starting lineup is once again determined by a random draw based on teams’ order in owners points. Newman drew the 14th spot in the 13-24 group.

Newman Historically at Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Newman makes his 19th Cup start at Homestead on Sunday. In 18 prior events, he has an average finish of 15.5 with seven top-10 results.

· Two of those were top-five finishes – a third-place run in 2012 and a runner-up finish in the 2014 season finale. Newman finished sixth in his first-ever Cup race at Homestead back in 2002, and has finished seventh twice (2005, 2010).

· Newman and the No. 6 team earned a seventh-place run in the 2019 season finale, his third-straight top-15 at Homestead. He has an average starting spot of 12.3 with eight top-10 starting spots.

· Newman does have a win in the Xfinity Series at Homestead, which came back in 2005 after winning from the pole. Overall he finished 11th or better in his four career NXS starts at the 1.5-mile facility.

Scott Graves at Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Graves will call his fifth NCS event at Homestead-Miami on Sunday. In four prior races, he has a best finish of seventh with Newman last season.

· Homestead is the site of one of Graves’ eight wins in the Xfinity Series. He led Daniel Suarez to a victory in the 2016 season finale after earning the pole and leading 133 laps. He also finished fifth (2014) and 11th (2015) with Chris Buescher prior to that.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Homestead:

“We’re coming off another solid 12th-place run at Martinsville, and although it’s not our goal, we’ve been able to string together a few top-15s. Homestead is a big momentum track with the way the car rolls through each corner. If you can get your car to stay up against the wall that typically results in a good day and we’re hoping for that come Sunday in our Oscar Mayer Ford.”

About the Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.