Snider to compete rest of 2020 Xfinity Series season full-time

Eight races into the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Myatt Snider will compete on a full-time basis in the series for the rest of this season while splitting driving responsibilities between the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing and the No. 93 Chevrolet Camaro for RSS Racing.

The 25-year-old native from Charlotte, North Carolina, was originally slated to compete in seven Xfinity races with RCR and multiple races with RSS Racing, totaling 20 races. With the announcement of his full-time campaign, Snider will return for this weekend’s doubleheader feature at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 13-14. He will compete in all but three Xfinity races for RSS Racing for the remainder of this season as he will drive for RCR at Pocono Raceway on June 28 and the final two series races of the season at Martinsville Speedway on October 31 and at Phoenix Raceway on November 7.

Snider’s announcement will make him eligible for the post-season championship battle in the series since he has started in every scheduled race through June 6.

Snider has spent the last four years working his way through the ranks of NASCAR from the ARCA Menards Series to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. He scored his first ARCA career win at Toledo Speedway while driving for Cunningham Motorsports in 2016 before competing on a part-time basis with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the 2017 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season. In 2018, he competed on a full-time basis in the Truck Series for ThorSport Racing, where he earned eight top-10 finishes, finished ninth in the final standings and claimed the Rookie of the Year title. Last season, he embarked to Europe to compete in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series – ELITE 2 Division for Engineering Racing. In 13 races, Snider finished in the top 10 in all but two races, including two runner-up results, and settled in sixth in the final standings before returning to the United States of America.

In his first eight Xfinity Series races this season, Snider has recorded one career pole, coming from the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in February, and has finished in the top 10 twice, (10th at Charlotte and a career-best fifth at Bristol while driving for RCR). His best result with RSS Racing has been an 11th-place finish at Auto Club Speedway in February.

The first NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will air on June 13 at 3:30 p.m. on FOX while the second will air the following day, June 14, at noon ET on FS1.