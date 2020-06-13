Alfredo notches career-best result at Homestead

In the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series events of the weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, there was Harrison Burton claiming a thrilling, upset win to add to his sensational start to his rookie season. There was Dale Earnhardt Jr. putting on a fascinating show to win in his lone start of this season. Then, there was Anthony Alfredo, who made a late charge to finish in fourth and achieve his first top-five result in his fourth Xfinity Series career start.

Starting 21st based on a random draw, Alfredo methodically worked his way to the front and was able to carve his way to 13th on Lap 20 right as the competition caution was displayed. Alfredo restarted 11th and was able to remain inside the top 15 for the duration of the first stage, where he finished 14th.

Following a stellar pit stop under the stage break, Alfredo made his first appearance in the top 10 in ninth. Throughout the second stage, Alfredo would remain in the bottom half of the top-10 running order and would finish in eighth, thus earning valuable stage points.

Following adjustments made to his No. 21 iRacing Chevrolet Camaro, Alfredo continued running well inside the top 10 throughout a 75-lap green-flag stretch, but as one of multiple cars behind a lap from the leaders. When the caution flag flew for a single-car wreck with seven laps remaining, Alfredo was in seventh and was the recipient of the free pass to return on the lead lap. In a two-lap shootout, Alfredo restarted seventh and was able to make a late charge, which included passing Dale Earnhardt Jr., to finish fourth and record the second top-five result for Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet team led by rookie crew chief Andy Street after Myatt Snider finished fifth at Bristol Motor Speedway on June 1.

In four Xfinity Series starts this season, Alfredo has earned three top-10 results. His fourth-place result, however, was his first top-five finish in the series and gives the 21-year-old rookie from Ridgefield, Connecticut, more momentum toward his part-time status with Richard Childress Racing.

“[A] Very solid day for our iRacing Chevrolet Camaro,” Alfredo said. “[The] Richard Childress Racing guys stayed on top of it. I think I got us a little bit behind, needed a little more of an adjustment earlier for that long run, but once we got up on the fence [on the outside lane], it was so much fun. I’ve never done that before.”



“It was my first time racing at Homestead. Running it right against the wall’s not only fun, but it’s cool to take speed out of it and I think we got it even better for that green-white-checkered finish, where we restarted seventh. We raced really hard for the wave around, and we got it. We were able to pit, restart seventh, last car on the lead lap, and high-sided a couple of guys, went three-wide on the top and brought it home fourth. Almost had third, too. I’m really pumped about that. I learned a bunch. The best part of it is that we get to do it again tomorrow. We get to translate everything we’ve learned, but I’m just really, really, really excited now because I have a better place to start with everything I learned.”

Alfredo will return and make his fifth Xfinity Series start the following day, June 14, for the second Homestead event of the weekend. The race will air at noon ET on FS1.