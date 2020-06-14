Briscoe wins the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Chase Briscoe won the Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This was his first victory and second top-10 finish in four races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and he did it without his crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nick Hutchins and engineer DJ Vanderley. Who were serving a four-race suspensions for a safety violation.
“That was a team win for sure. Yesterday we were so good and then today, I don’t know if it was the heat or what, but we weren’t very good. We were decent on a long run but the 9 was better.” Briscoe said.
Homestead-Miami Speedway may not have the high banks as Daytona but it always features hard racing that pushes the teams and drivers to the edge.
Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli filled in as his crew chief and led Briscoe to his to third series victory and the seventh top-10 finish in 2020.
“It is a testament to all the guys at Stewart-Haas Racing. We had a pretty good alternate there with Zippy.” Briscoe said.
Brandon Jones finished second, Ross Chastain third, A.J. Allmendinger fourth and Noah Gragson finished fifth.
Jones was glad to have the opportunity to win.
“I think it was great that we were able to run back-to-back races. It was great that we were able to take the same exact car to the second race as well. That really helps us with our notes to adjust on the car for today. This was kind of redemption for us really. I know yesterday we were in the same exact spot and had a chance to win it today.” Jones said.
Gragson leads the series point standings by 18 points over Chase Briscoe.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 11 Homestead-Miami Speedway - Homestead, FL - 1.5 - Mile Paved Total Race Length - 177 Laps - 265.5 Miles
|Fin
|Str
|No
|Driver
|Laps
|S1Pos
|S2Pos
|S3Pos
|Pts
|Status
|1
|9
|98
|Chase Briscoe
|177
|0
|4
|0
|47
|Running
|2
|8
|19
|Brandon Jones
|177
|4
|3
|0
|50
|Running
|3
|7
|10
|Ross Chastain
|177
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Running
|4
|38
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|177
|0
|10
|0
|34
|Running
|5
|13
|9
|Noah Gragson
|177
|6
|1
|0
|47
|Running
|6
|3
|11
|Justin Haley
|177
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Running
|7
|1
|93
|Myatt Snider
|177
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Running
|8
|15
|20
|Harrison Burton #
|177
|7
|6
|0
|38
|Running
|9
|6
|18
|Riley Herbst #
|177
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Running
|10
|14
|22
|Austin Cindric
|176
|3
|2
|0
|44
|Running
|11
|12
|21
|Anthony Alfredo
|176
|0
|9
|0
|28
|Running
|12
|20
|92
|Josh Williams
|176
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Running
|13
|16
|8
|Joe Graf Jr #
|176
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Running
|14
|21
|26
|Colin Garrett
|176
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Running
|15
|18
|4
|Jesse Little #
|176
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Running
|16
|19
|0
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|176
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Running
|17
|17
|15
|Colby Howard
|176
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Running
|18
|10
|1
|Michael Annett
|176
|2
|8
|0
|31
|Running
|19
|28
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|175
|1
|0
|0
|28
|Running
|20
|31
|44
|Tommy Joe Martins
|175
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Running
|21
|30
|13
|Chad Finchum
|175
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Running
|22
|32
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|174
|5
|7
|0
|25
|Running
|23
|25
|36
|Alex Labbe
|174
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Running
|24
|27
|5
|Matt Mills
|174
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Running
|25
|23
|61
|Timmy Hill(i)
|174
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|26
|24
|74
|Bayley Currey(i)
|173
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|27
|4
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|173
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Running
|28
|5
|7
|Carson Ware
|173
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Running
|29
|34
|78
|Vinnie Miller
|173
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Running
|30
|29
|90
|Caesar Bacarella
|171
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Running
|31
|11
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|170
|8
|5
|0
|15
|Accident
|32
|22
|99
|Stefan Parsons
|151
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Running
|33
|37
|52
|Kody Vanderwal #
|138
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Power Steering
|34
|26
|6
|BJ McLeod
|117
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clutch
|35
|33
|47
|Kyle Weatherman
|84
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fire
|36
|2
|68
|Brandon Brown
|49
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Overheating
|37
|35
|2
|Ja Junior Avila
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Electrical
|38
|36
|66
|Stephen Leicht
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Handling
