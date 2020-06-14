Briscoe wins the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Chase Briscoe won the Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This was his first victory and second top-10 finish in four races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and he did it without his crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nick Hutchins and engineer DJ Vanderley. Who were serving a four-race suspensions for a safety violation.

“That was a team win for sure. Yesterday we were so good and then today, I don’t know if it was the heat or what, but we weren’t very good. We were decent on a long run but the 9 was better.” Briscoe said.

Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli filled in as his crew chief and led Briscoe to his to third series victory and the seventh top-10 finish in 2020.

“It is a testament to all the guys at Stewart-Haas Racing. We had a pretty good alternate there with Zippy.” Briscoe said.

Brandon Jones finished second, Ross Chastain third, A.J. Allmendinger fourth and Noah Gragson finished fifth.

Jones was glad to have the opportunity to win.

“I think it was great that we were able to run back-to-back races. It was great that we were able to take the same exact car to the second race as well. That really helps us with our notes to adjust on the car for today. This was kind of redemption for us really. I know yesterday we were in the same exact spot and had a chance to win it today.” Jones said.

Gragson leads the series point standings by 18 points over Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 11 Homestead-Miami Speedway - Homestead, FL - 1.5 - Mile Paved Total Race Length - 177 Laps - 265.5 Miles

Fin Str No Driver Laps S1Pos S2Pos S3Pos Pts Status 1 9 98 Chase Briscoe 177 0 4 0 47 Running 2 8 19 Brandon Jones 177 4 3 0 50 Running 3 7 10 Ross Chastain 177 0 0 0 34 Running 4 38 16 AJ Allmendinger 177 0 10 0 34 Running 5 13 9 Noah Gragson 177 6 1 0 47 Running 6 3 11 Justin Haley 177 0 0 0 31 Running 7 1 93 Myatt Snider 177 0 0 0 30 Running 8 15 20 Harrison Burton # 177 7 6 0 38 Running 9 6 18 Riley Herbst # 177 0 0 0 28 Running 10 14 22 Austin Cindric 176 3 2 0 44 Running 11 12 21 Anthony Alfredo 176 0 9 0 28 Running 12 20 92 Josh Williams 176 0 0 0 25 Running 13 16 8 Joe Graf Jr # 176 0 0 0 24 Running 14 21 26 Colin Garrett 176 0 0 0 23 Running 15 18 4 Jesse Little # 176 0 0 0 22 Running 16 19 0 Jeffrey Earnhardt 176 0 0 0 21 Running 17 17 15 Colby Howard 176 0 0 0 20 Running 18 10 1 Michael Annett 176 2 8 0 31 Running 19 28 39 Ryan Sieg 175 1 0 0 28 Running 20 31 44 Tommy Joe Martins 175 0 0 0 17 Running 21 30 13 Chad Finchum 175 0 0 0 16 Running 22 32 7 Justin Allgaier 174 5 7 0 25 Running 23 25 36 Alex Labbe 174 0 0 0 14 Running 24 27 5 Matt Mills 174 0 0 0 13 Running 25 23 61 Timmy Hill(i) 174 9 0 0 0 Running 26 24 74 Bayley Currey(i) 173 10 0 0 0 Running 27 4 51 Jeremy Clements 173 0 0 0 10 Running 28 5 7 Carson Ware 173 0 0 0 9 Running 29 34 78 Vinnie Miller 173 0 0 0 8 Running 30 29 90 Caesar Bacarella 171 0 0 0 7 Running 31 11 8 Daniel Hemric 170 8 5 0 15 Accident 32 22 99 Stefan Parsons 151 0 0 0 5 Running 33 37 52 Kody Vanderwal # 138 0 0 0 4 Power Steering 34 26 6 BJ McLeod 117 0 0 0 3 Clutch 35 33 47 Kyle Weatherman 84 0 0 0 2 Fire 36 2 68 Brandon Brown 49 0 0 0 1 Overheating 37 35 2 Ja Junior Avila 15 0 0 0 1 Electrical 38 36 66 Stephen Leicht 9 0 0 0 1 Handling