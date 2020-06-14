Briscoe wins the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Chase Briscoe won the Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.  This was his first victory and second top-10 finish in four races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and he did it without his crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nick Hutchins and engineer DJ Vanderley. Who were serving a four-race suspensions for a safety violation.

“That was a team win for sure. Yesterday we were so good and then today, I don’t know if it was the heat or what, but we weren’t very good. We were decent on a long run but the 9 was better.” Briscoe said.

Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli filled in as his crew chief and led Briscoe to his to third series victory and the seventh top-10 finish in 2020.

“It is a testament to all the guys at Stewart-Haas Racing. We had a pretty good alternate there with Zippy.” Briscoe said.

Brandon Jones finished second, Ross Chastain third, A.J. Allmendinger fourth and Noah Gragson finished fifth.

Jones was glad to have the opportunity to win.

“I think it was great that we were able to run back-to-back races. It was great that we were able to take the same exact car to the second race as well. That really helps us with our notes to adjust on the car for today. This was kind of redemption for us really. I know yesterday we were in the same exact spot and had a chance to win it today.” Jones said.

Gragson leads the series point standings by 18 points over Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 11
Homestead-Miami Speedway - Homestead, FL - 1.5 - Mile Paved
Total Race Length - 177 Laps - 265.5 Miles
FinStrNoDriverLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
1998Chase Briscoe17704047Running
2819Brandon Jones17743050Running
3710Ross Chastain17700034Running
43816AJ Allmendinger177010034Running
5139Noah Gragson17761047Running
6311Justin Haley17700031Running
7193Myatt Snider17700030Running
81520Harrison Burton #17776038Running
9618Riley Herbst #17700028Running
101422Austin Cindric17632044Running
111221Anthony Alfredo17609028Running
122092Josh Williams17600025Running
13168Joe Graf Jr #17600024Running
142126Colin Garrett17600023Running
15184Jesse Little #17600022Running
16190Jeffrey Earnhardt17600021Running
171715Colby Howard17600020Running
18101Michael Annett17628031Running
192839Ryan Sieg17510028Running
203144Tommy Joe Martins17500017Running
213013Chad Finchum17500016Running
22327Justin Allgaier17457025Running
232536Alex Labbe17400014Running
24275Matt Mills17400013Running
252361Timmy Hill(i)1749000Running
262474Bayley Currey(i)17310000Running
27451Jeremy Clements17300010Running
2857Carson Ware1730009Running
293478Vinnie Miller1730008Running
302990Caesar Bacarella1710007Running
31118Daniel Hemric17085015Accident
322299Stefan Parsons1510005Running
333752Kody Vanderwal #1380004Power Steering
34266BJ McLeod1170003Clutch
353347Kyle Weatherman840002Fire
36268Brandon Brown490001Overheating
37352Ja Junior Avila150001Electrical
383666Stephen Leicht90001Handling

