Briscoe Wins at Homestead

Homestead, FL – June 15, 2020 – Chase Briscoe persevered to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, recording his third win of the 2020 season, and marking Doug Yates’ 450th career race win as an engine builder.

“Congratulations to Chase, Greg, Tony, Gene, and the No. 98 crew,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Chase showed his maturity and skill as a driver. His patience and persistence paid off at the end of the race. It’s great to see these young drivers competing for race wins.”

After finishing in seventh place on Saturday, in the Hooters 250, Briscoe had something to prove on Sunday afternoon. Briscoe and substitute crew chief Greg Zipadelli kept refining their strategy throughout the race, putting themselves in position to win during the last few laps of the race, as the No. 98 cut into race leader Noah Gragson’s lead.

With just a few laps to go, a late race caution came out and Briscoe followed Gragson into the pits for fresh tires. The No. 98 crew made a ‘money stop’ to give Briscoe the lead out of the pits, over Gragson. Briscoe controlled the restart, but a crash on the first lap caused a second caution and the race went into double over-time. The No. 98 had a killer second restart to take the lead and defend a hard-charging Brandon Jones to the checkered flag, crossing the finish-line .072-seconds in front of Jones.

“It is a testament to all the guys at Stewart-Haas Racing” Briscoe commented. “Happy to get Ford Performance Racing School back in victory lane. HighPoint.com all of our partners. We have a good run going so far and we are looking to win a bunch more.”

Ford Performance teammate, Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang also had a great weekend, finishing P2 on Saturday and P10 at the conclusion of Sunday’s race.

The NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 was delayed multiple times for weather on Sunday afternoon. The Ford Mustangs led a total of 98 laps. Ryan Blaney led the Fords with a total of 70-laps and finished P3, Ford Performance teammate Aric Almirola finished P5, and Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski finished P10.

NASCAR heads to Talladega SuperSpeedway for Father’s Day weekend. The Xfinity series will race Saturday night, June 20th and the Cup series will take to the track Sunday afternoon, June 21st. For a complete race schedule head to roushyates.com.

