CHEVY NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

DIXIE VODKA 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

JUNE 14, 2020

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

4th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CHEVY CARES CAMARO ZL1 1LE

7th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW/BEHR ULTRA SCRUFF DEFENSE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

9th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

13th BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

2nd Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

3rd Ryan Blaney (Ford)

4th Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

5th Aric Almirola (Ford)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Talladega Superspeedway with the GEICO 500 on Sunday, June 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 2nd

YOU GUYS HAVE HAD A LOT OF SPEED, WEEK IN AND WEEK OUT, SINCE WE’VE COME BACK. BUT WAS THE ISSUE WITH THE NO. 22 OF JOEY LOGANO HOLDING YOU UP? WAS THAT THE DIFFERENCE TONIGHT FOR YOU?

Just needed to get through lap traffic better. I thought our Hooters Camaro was plenty good enough to win. I thought we executed a really nice race. I kept it out of the wall almost the whole race – got it there at the end. I’m proud of the effort. We’re bringing fast cars right now and everybody at HMS is working really hard to do that. So, we’ll keep putting ourselves in good position, do a little better job of getting through lap traffic, and maybe we’ll have another sticker. We’ll just try to put ourselves in more spots to win and see where it goes from there.”

DURING THE RED FLAG, SECOND ONE, AFTER YOU HAD ABOUT 30 LAPS, IN A RACE WHERE YOU DON’T HAVE PRACTICE, IS THERE ANY ADDITIONAL DEBRIEFING THAT GOES ON? MORE THAT YOU WOULD TALK ABOUT COMPARED TO A RACE WHERE YOU HAVE PRACTICE?

“Not really. I mean, I feel like at that point you kind of have what you have. You might talk through some changes here or there if you feel like you’re way off, want to make a big swing at it.”

“We just basically ran back over the things I already said on the radio. That pretty much confirmed the changes we wanted to make and we went from there.”

DID YOU GET MANY SUGGESTIONS FROM THE TRUCK RACE OR NOTHING APPLICABLE?

“We really struggled last night. It was really hard to apply, to be honest with you, for me personally.”

OBVIOUSLY, YOUR FANS ARE UPSET ABOUT THE LOGANO MOVE WHEN YOU’RE TRYING TO LAP HIM THERE. IN THE DRIVER CODE OF ETHICS, IS THAT CONSIDERED FAIR GAME? HOW DID YOU VIEW WHAT HE DID THERE?

“I just need to get through lap traffic better.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE THE WAY THIS RACE STARTED AND STOPPED? HOW DO YOU STAY IN THE GAME?

“Just really odd. I’ve never experienced anything like that. But, yeah, it was all good, normal. Just hated we started and stopped for everybody watching.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CHEVY CARES CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 4th

“I’m really proud of my Chevy Cares Chevrolet team and the effort we showed today. We had really good speed today and were able to run up front pretty much all night long. The men and women of RCR and ECR did a great job preparing us with a fast racecar to bring down to my favorite track on the circuit. We were able to use that speed to our advantage and race into the top 10 within the first 30 laps, and were able maintain that track position. We fined tuned our car from then on out for the rest of the race and tried to make it better to run the fence. It was tough though because sometimes the top seam worked better instead of the fence, so figuring out which lane was the best to use at what time was tricky. We got a little too tight by the end of the night to really make the fence work like I wanted, but all in all, it was a solid effort tonight. I’ve won the past two times I’ve come here, granted in the Xfinity Series, but it was so fun to be ripping the fence with three of the best tonight in the NASCAR Cup Series. It was a hard-fought battle and one we can build momentum off of.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW/BEHR ULTRA SCUFF DEFENSE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 7th

“We took our No. 3 Dow / Behr Ultra Scuff Defense Chevy to a top-ten. That was a fun race for the Dow Coatings team. We were not good to start – we started from the back a couple of times. Made big adjustments – Justin (Alexander, Crew Chief) made a good adjustment about halfway through the race to allow us to get some stage points. Things started turning for us and we got a good restart. And then a caution came out, pitted and we had a tire that got away. Unfortunate, but we kept our heads down and dug hard. We were able to come all the way back to P-7. Strong run for our team.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 9th

“We had a good and solid night and honestly it was nice to be able to run in the top five. We continued to adjust on the car as the race went along there. Hopefully we can continue to string runs together like we had tonight and be able make the right adjustments at the right point in the race to be in contention in the end. We’re getting close to that first win we just need to continue working on a couple things to get faster. On to Talladega.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 GEARWRENCH CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 17th

“I’m not sure really where things unraveled for us tonight. We did have one pit penalty, but it just seems like with each new set of tires that we put on the car, at some of these low-grip race tracks, the car is just really inconsistent and we are having to battle with the setup. We just have to get better at this type of race track as the season goes on, unfortunately it was just a real struggle with the GEARWRENCH Chevy tonight.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 LLUMAR CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 18th

“We really struggled today. We fought some tough handling conditions all night. The guys worked hard on pit road making adjustments and we had some quick stops. This LLumar Chevy was just off tonight. We will go back to the notebook this week and come back strong in Talladega next weekend.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO FOR YOUR BOAT CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 28th

“Tonight, our GEICO For Your Boat Chevrolet just didn’t have the grip needed. We as a team have to go to work. Somehow over the break, we lost an immense amount of speed in our intermediate program. I believe in this GEICO team and know that we can build fast Chevrolets. We proved that earlier this season at Las Vegas. We will keep battling and buckle down to find ways to get speed out of these cars.”

