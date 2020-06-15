Ford Performance NASCAR: Blaney Leads Ford with Third-Place Homestead Finish

NASCAR CUP SERIES

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

SUNDAY, JUNE 14, 2020

FORD PERFORMANCE DRIVER – POST RACE QUOTES

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

3rd – Ryan Blaney

5th – Aric Almirola

10th – Brad Keselowski

11th – Clint Bowyer

14th – Matt DiBenedetto

15th – Michael McDowell

19th – John Hunter Nemechek

22nd – Cole Custer

23rd – Chris Buescher

26th – Kevin Harvick

27th – Joey Logano

29th – Corey LaJoie

30th – Ryan Newman

36th – Joey Gase

38th – JJ Yeley

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Jack Links Ford Mustang — WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED TO GET UP THERE WITH DENNY? “The lead (laughing). When we came off pit road after that last green flag stop we were a ways behind those two guys and we made up a lot of ground, tons of ground on them, and just got to them and everyone is running the wall. You just get tight, especially in three and four. One and two there are multiple lanes, but three and four if you weren’t on the fence when you got 15 laps on your stuff, you were just tight and gonna hit the fence, so that made it hard for us to kind of go once we got there. The 8 was the same way with me. He kind of got there and stalled too, but I’m proud of the group. We had really good short run speed early in the race and I thought by the end we had really good long run speed, so we crossed over which is a good effort by the Jack Links team.”

HOW LONG DID THAT RACE FEEL WITH ALL THE STOPS AND STARTS? “Once it got going it was nice, but all the starting and stopping for lighting, I understand you have to be safe, but that definitely stinks getting in and out. I hate it for the fans too. They come out and want to see a race. At least once we got back going we were able to keep going, which was good, but that’s a little strange.”

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang — “Man, we finally had a nice clean day today. We really needed that as a team. We haven’t raced a full race yet without having something go wrong. This proves we have the speed we need to compete this season if we continue to run clean with no mistakes. Homestead is not an easy track to earn a top-five at either. To get our first of the season here shows we have a lot of potential.”