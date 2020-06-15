Four Takeaways From The Baptist Health 200 At Homestead Miami Speedway

For the first time in nearly 19 years, the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series visited Homestead Miami Speedway on a non-championship weekend.

It was unusual for sure, as we are normally used to talking about the four drivers who are running for a championship, the Championship 4. But this time it wasn’t just about the championship drivers, the event was treated like another normal race and without the championship pressure.

What was normal was Kyle Busch, who was back in the field and was back to his normal dominance that is usually the case whenever he enters a Truck Series event. The All-Time wins list leader found his way back to victory lane after a couple of dull races over the last two weeks.

Despite Busch getting the victory, there were some noticeable things we may have missed and that were quite unusual.

Here are this week’s Four Takeaways following Round No. 5 of the 2020 season.

Sheldon Creed Plows Into Pit Road Barriers- In what is to be remembered for a longtime and unfortunately for the wrong reason, Sheldon Creed plowed into the water/sand barriers prior to pit road entry. This isn’t the first time this kind of circumstance has happened, nor will it be the last. But, it sure created quite the buzz on Twitter. In fact, a popular account on social media going by the name of nascarcasm, provided us with an entertaining meme that was Days of Thunder esque.



https://twitter.com/nascarcasm/status/1271986909296963586

Raphael Lessard Continues To Impress– In the recent few weeks, Truck Series rookie, Raphael Lessard has seen moderate success. At Charlotte, the Canadian was able to lead his first laps as a rookie. Saturday night at Homestead, Lessard showed his talents again being consistent. He was able to place the No. 4 Toyota Tundra eighth in Stage 1 and 10th in Stage 2. Lessard even ran as high as fourth at one point during the race, but just barely missed out on a top 10 finish, where he placed 11th.

Spencer Davis Enjoys Top 15 Outing- Spencer Davis has been quietly consistent over the last few weeks, which sometimes is a good thing. Ever since taking ownership of the No. 11 Toyota at Charlotte, the Georgia native has had its fair share of success. Davis finished 12th at Las Vegas and excluding the finishes of Charlotte and Atlanta, he has been able to place his Toyota in the top 15. If Davis can catch a few breaks later this season, we’ll be able to see this take place more often. A solid job by Davis and his team.

Tough Night For Some GMS Trucks- While Tyler Ankrum and Chase Elliott were able to enjoy top five finishes, Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith did not enjoy the race as much as their teammates did. On lap 21, Moffitt and Smith were taken out of the race due to an accident in Turn 4. Both drivers had a hard hit, but were thankfully okay as they were released from the infield care center. However, both were regulated to a 36th and 37th place finish, respectively. Here’s hoping Pocono will be a better outing for them in a couple of weeks.