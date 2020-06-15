John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Homestead

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1.5 Mile Oval

Race: 12 of 38

Event: Dixie Vodka 400 (400.5 miles, 267 laps)

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang

Started: 18th

Finished: 19th

Stage One: 21st

Stage Two: 22nd

Stage Three: 19th

John Hunter Nemechek started Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the 18th position following a random draw to determine the starting lineup. Shortly after the green flag, a weather delay (lightning) came that lasted a little over two hours. After a brief green flag run, Nemechek noted that his No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang was tight and at the Competition Caution, he took 4 tires, fuel, a wedge adjustment and grille tape. Another lightning hold delayed the race for close to 40 minutes. Once cars refired, Nemechek tried to get into a rhythm but still said the car was tight. He finished Stage 1 in the 21st position.

At the Stage Break Caution, Nemechek pitted for 4 tires and fuel with a track bar adjustment and some more grille tape. After a few laps, he said the track bar adjustment made a positive difference, but as Stage 2 progressed, his Death Wish Coffee machine lacked front grip and was too tight. He would take the green- and white-checkered flag to end Stage 2 in 22nd place.

Nemechek was able to find a good rhythm in the Final Stage and spent most of his time inside of the top-20. The handling on his No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang also loosened up as the evening went on. Nemechek remained quiet on the radio for much of the third and final stage and despite a right front tire going down on the last lap, went on to finish the race in 19th place.

Nemechek on Homestead:

“We had a solid night in our No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang. We fired off pretty tight and battled with that for probably two-thirds of the race. The crew was lightning fast on pit road all night long and we managed to get the car a little bit freer towards the third stage. We would have finished a few spots higher but I had a right front tire go down on the last lap. We still were able to get a top-20, which is another solid result for us. Thanks to our partners at Death Wish Coffee for coming on board. Looking forward to having them back with us next week in Talladega.”