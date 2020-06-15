Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Homestead

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1.5 Mile Oval

Race: 12 of 38

Event: Dixie Vodka 400 (400.5 miles, 267 laps)

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Started: 30th

Finished: 15th

Stage One: 19th

Stage Two: 17th

Stage Three: 15th

Sunday’s 267-lap race at Homestead-Miami Speedway got off to a slow start as lightning in the area delayed the start of the 400-mile event. Once racing did commence, it wasn’t long before Michael McDowell radioed to his team to say that he “hit something really big. If it was a bird, that thing must have been a turkey.” The red flag would be displayed shortly after as lightning was once again detected at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Once racing resumed and teams were able to pit, McDowell would bring his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang down pit road for the team to make necessary repairs, along with taking 4 fresh Goodyear tires and fuel. Another lightning strike would come halfway through the stage, displaying the red flag once again. Thankfully, once NASCAR gave the green light to resume racing, the remainder of the stage would stay green and McDowell would go on to finish Stage 1 from the 19th position.

During Stage 2, Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang ran comfortably inside of the top 20. With roughly 40 laps to go in the stage, green flag pit stops began. McDowell would bring his race car to pit road for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment after noting that his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang was “a little bit too tight this run.” As the stage continued, Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang would continue their push towards the front and would finish Stage 2, 17th. Under the Stage 2 caution, Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer made the call for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment.

During the final stage of Sunday’s 400-mile race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang continued their strong run as they battled inside of the top 20 throughout the entirety of Stage 3. With 50 laps remaining, McDowell came down pit road for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment after noting that his race car was, “a little looser this run.” Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stop Ford Mustang would make a late race charge, taking the checkered flag in the 15th position, earning McDowell his second best finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway and second consecutive top 15 finish.

McDowell on Homestead:

“That was great. Another top 15 run; that’s two in a row for us. Everyone at Front Row Motorsports has worked really hard. Our No. 34 program has been a lot better this year and we’re starting to see some of the fruit of that, so thanks to all of the guys back at the shop who have been working really hard to get everything that they can out of our race cars. Our Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang was fast on the long runs; we just needed a couple more laps at the end to grab a couple more positions, but I’m really excited about our performance today. Drew and the boys did a good job tonight and I’m ready to keep the momentum rolling with Love’s Travel Stops next weekend at Talladega.”