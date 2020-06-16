Analyzing the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

NASCAR visits Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL on June 21 at 3 p.m. ET and can be watched on FOX, or listened to on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Track Size: 2.66-miles

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 33 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 33 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 16.5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 4,300 feet

Backstretch Length: 4,000 feet

Race Length: 188 laps / 500 miles

Stage 1 & 2 Length: 60 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 68 laps

A total of 49 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at Talladega Superspeedway and 23 have won multiple times with 12 of them active this weekend. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Ryan Blaney are the active drivers.

Dale Earnhardt leads the series in wins with 10 victories and Brad Keselowski leads all active drivers with five wins. Bill Elliott holds the track qualifying record registered at 212.809 mph, 44.998 secs. You can register here to make your own record.

Last years pole winner was Austin Dillon at 192.544 mph and the race winner was Chase Elliott.

If your betting on the race winner, below are the top-10 ratings compiled from 2005-2019, so be a winner on this site.

Chase Elliott (94.1), Joey Logano (90.6), Kurt Busch (90.4), Brad Keselowski (89.3), Ryan Blaney (89.0), Matt Kenseth (86.9), Jimmie Johnson (86.4), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (84.4), Denny Hamlin (82.8)

Kyle Busch (82.2).

Hamlin also could be a good pick because the deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at Talladega is 34th, which Hamlin did in the 2014 spring race.

Long shot picks could be Kurt Busch who leads the series among active drivers with the most starts at without visiting Victory Lane at 38, followed by Ryan Newman with 36.

Other pick notables are Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick who lead all active drivers with three runners-up finishes each. Joey Logano and Kurt Busch lead all active series drivers in top fives with eight each. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 11 starts leads all active drivers with an average finishing position of 11.400. Matt Kenseth leads all active drivers in laps led with 524 in 37 starts.