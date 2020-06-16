How to Choose a Small Fire Extinguisher for a Car?

On the first go, it may seem a small task to choose an extinguisher for the car. Most people use a fire extinguisher to just pass a vehicle inspection or to feel more confident during an inspection by police. But, you never know when you may face an unfortunate circumstance; you may need a car fire extinguisher in real life. Thus, it is very important to choose the best fire extinguisher for your car.

This article will help you provide tips about how to choose the best car fire extinguisher so that you can stay safe and sound even in an unfortunate condition:

Class of fire the extinguisher

Your fire may get following four types of fire

Class A fire: that may be caused due to paper, wood, or textiles

Class B fire: which may be caused due to combustible liquids like petrol or diesel

Class C Fire: which may be caused due to burnable gases?

Class D fire: This can be caused due to flammable metals.

Thus, the car fire extinguisher you buy should be capable of extinguishing all these kinds of fire.

Size of extinguisher

Most car fire extinguishers are 2.5 pounds, and those are the best for all kinds of cars. In addition to this, depending upon the size of your car, you can choose extinguishers in the range of 2 to 4 pounds. You should look for light fire extinguishers as they are easy to handle in case of an emergency. Besides, they can easily fit into cars of all sizes

Type of extinguisher

There are different types of fire extinguishers, like powder, gas, and foam. When it comes to choosing an extinguisher for your car, the Dry Powder extinguisher is considered best. This is because it may be used against the flammable liquids as well as combustible solids. In addition to this, it can also be used to get rid of fire due to an electric device inflammation.

Although the carbon dioxide fire extinguisher can also be used for all these kinds of fire, it is not suitable for cars, because of its big size. Thus, when you are thinking about purchasing a fire extinguisher for your car, the dry powder extinguisher can be the best option available.

Discharge time

Discharge time is another factor that you should look for when you are purchasing a car fire extinguisher. The two-pound fire extinguishers have a discharge time of 6 seconds, while four-pound extinguishers have a discharge time of 10 seconds. Discharge time means the amount of time taken by an extinguisher to extinguish the fire. Thus, buying a small-sized fire extinguisher for a car is better, as it comes up with a shorter discharge time. In addition to this, pay attention to the size of the car and then look at the discharge time of the extinguisher for maximum benefit.

Look at legal standards.

It is very important to check the legal requirements when you are purchasing the fire extinguisher. It is important to choose an extinguisher as per the legal requirement if you carry flammable objects in your car. Thus, make sure to check legal requirements before you purchase a fire extinguisher. You can check legal requirements as per your country requirement to get the best car fire extinguisher.

Maintenance and training

It is very important to consider the maintenance aspect of the fire extinguisher you are purchasing a fire extinguisher. Just keeping a fire extinguisher in your car won’t guarantee you protection from a fire. Thus, ensure that the fire extinguisher is adequately maintained, and you are also well-trained in using the extinguisher. If you think that your car trunk is the best place to keep the extinguisher, you are wrong, as the extinguisher should be kept within reach of the driver to get maximum protection. So, know in detail about the maintenance and training before you purchase the best extinguisher for a car.

Having a fire extinguisher in your car is one of the most important safety aspects you need to keep in mind. This small piece of information will help you save your life and your friend’s life in case of a fire. From minor fire to a major accident, a fire extinguisher is one of the most important items that you need to keep in your car.

Thus, if you want to stay away from life-threatening fire, you should keep all the factors mentioned above in mind. No matter how big or small your car is, if it doesn’t have any protection, it can lead to a hazardous accident at any point in time. We hope this article will help you in purchasing the best car extinguisher so that you can stay protected from any unforeseen circumstances.