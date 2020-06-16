Jason Bond, WallStBookie.com partner with Go Fas Racing at Talladega

RagingBull.com co-founder Jason Bond has partnered with Go Fas Racing for the GEICO 500 this weekend to promote his newly released book, “Wall Street Bookie.” The book teaches traders what Bond calls the “casino trading strategy,” where he teaches how he takes advantage of careless bets made by other traders.

Bond taught himself how to trade while working as a full-time gym teacher. His first trading profits grew, as did his business, and both eventually allowed him to free himself of over $250,000 in debt.

“We’re excited to join Corey and the Go Fas Racing team to compete at Talladega Superspeedway and debut my newest trading strategy, which you can learn more on at WallStBookie.com,” said Bond.

Bond has trained more than 30,000 individuals, providing them with his experienced insight on the strategy he uses as a highly-skilled trader and trading coach.

Along with Jeff Bishop, Bond co-founded the RagingBull.com Foundation to donate some of his trading profits to charity. Since inception, the foundation has donated more than a half-million dollars to charity.

Bonds will host a free training event on June 25 to discuss the specifics of his successful strategy. To get access to both the e-book and the training session, visit WallStBookie.com.

RagingBull.com sponsored the No. 32 team at the season-opening Daytona 500 where driver Corey LaJoie finished eighth.

The GEICO 500 will take place on Sunday, June 21 at 3 p.m. ET. The 500-mile contest will be televised on FOX.

