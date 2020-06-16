The Best Times To Play (And Win) Progressive Jackpot Games

Progressive Jackpot games are among the popular games in the casino. All online casinos have the Progressive Jackpot games. For a novice that may not understand the game, Australian King Billing Casino provides you with the online platform to play the Progressive Jackpot games and other casino games for free, till you are ready to gamble real with your money.

The progressive Jackpot is a top gambling game. Therefore, it surprises us less why it takes a huge slice of fortune to win a fat amount of money. However, you can win big only if you play with a lot of money. Popular newspapers like Foxnews and nytimes, have provided us with the news of Mega Moolah who entered the Guinness World Record for paying out a jackpot of €17,880,900, and the sums that are won every year continue to make the jaw drop. Also, so many big wins have been recorded from other people. In this article, you will find out the best times to play Progressive Jackpot Games to enable you to become a winner too.

Play when you have a good budget

The first thing to do when playing a progressive Jackpot game is to check the game’s setup which is very important. The setup of the game varies from game to game so to have a good understanding of the game, you must learn the setup. Most people have lost big jackpot pools even after hitting a winning combo on the screen. So to avoid this, learn the setup of the game.

Also, a player must endeavour to check the game’s pay-table and rules. This will provide the player with a knowledge of how many coins and how much money per spin you need to risk. A player can further take a decision on whether it will be a handful of jackpot gaming or a full session of jacking gaming that he will play.

Playing the progressive Jackpot game as a player, involves ensuring that your spins qualify for a chance to win a big jackpot. With a small amount of money, you stand a lower chance of hitting a big jackpot. Therefore, once you have found your favourite progressive jackpot game, put aside a good budget; a sufficient budget, to increase your chances of winning a big jackpot.

Create a Jackpot Gaming routine

A good tip for playing the progressive jackpot game is to set a good weekly or monthly gaming routine and abide by it. The truth about winning a Jackpot in the progressive game is that you have to play it constantly to win. So whether the machine is hot or cold, winning is completely random and is not related to the volume of games you play. However, to stand a chance of winning, you can set aside a gaming routine of maybe 200 spins or less in a month to stand the chance of winning.

Play when there is a big Jackpot

‘’Big Snowballs’’ is very common when playing the Progressive Jackpot game. It is used to describe the period when more and more spins are received as the money is bigger, increasing the size of the jackpot. Time and money combine to create huge jackpots in the progressive Jackpot games.

To win the game, play the progressive game when the Jackpot is huge, because after this time once the game has been reset, it will be difficult to win again. To play the games with the best jackpot week by week, always update yourself with news and information about the big Jackpots from games and software houses such as Playtech, Microgaming or NetEnt to enable you play the game when the Jackpot is huge.

Play when the Jackpot has not been won in a long time

There is a paradox that exists in the progressive game, ‘’the longer the game is not won, the better the chances of winning it’’. The chances of winning the progressive jackpot game are a million to one, so you can be the one out of a million players to win a jackpot. Hence, if there is a progressive game that has not been won for a long time, take a chance and play. For it is smart to play the progressive game, when the Jackpot has not been won in a long time.

Play the game with the right instincts when you are in a good mood

Different people have different instincts. To win the progressive game jackpot, you must play the game with the right instincts. Maybe you may be lucky during a particular spin. Also, do not play the Progressive Jackpot game when you are in a bad mood. When you play the game when you are in a bad mood, you are most likely to make mistakes, losing money in the process too.

So many multi-million Jackpot winners have won the game after their first spin, some have won big jackpots with a small stake, while many other multi-million Jackpot winners won with a low session volume. So just like the slots, roulette, poker or any other casino game, winning the Progressive Jackpot involves playing the game with the right instincts when you are in a good mode.

In summary, casino games offer gamers an opportunity to have fun and entertainment with an added advantage of making money. Progressive Jackpot games offer gamers the chance to win big. Playing the game with a huge sum of money is not enough to hit a big jackpot. Therefore, the best times to play Progressive Jackpot games are when you have a good budget and when you play with a good Jackpot gaming routine. Also, play the game when there is a big jackpot, be smart enough to play the game when the jackpot has not been won in a long time and finally, play the game when you are in a good mood with the right instincts then you have a chance of winning the progressive jackpot games.