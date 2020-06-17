ABB FIA Formula E Set For Return With Six Race Schedule

On Wednesday afternoon, series officials announced a six race condensed schedule to complete the 2019/20 season of Formula E, which are scheduled to take place in the city of Berlin at the TempelHof Airport. All six races will also take place behind closed doors with no spectators in attendance. There will also be three double header races scheduled for August 5 and 6, August 8 and 9, and August 12 and 13, with different types of track layouts.

Even though fans are not able to attend these races, there are still strict guidelines implemented for personnel at track side, set by the German government officials. One of those guidelines includes only a maximum of 1,000 people allowed at the events. Those allowed at the track are local suppliers and a medical crew, while everything else will be done remotely.

Like other Motorsports leagues, there will be required temperature checks as well as mandatory coronavirus testing and social distancing measures rules being enforced. Personnel are required to wear masks while they are at the track. In addition, series officials are also only allowing very little movement for work spaces.

With the regulations and requirements announced for Formula E’s return, the track configurations and race starts times will be seen at a later date on social platforms.

Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, says they worked hard to get the season back on track.

“Since taking action to suspend our season in March, we have emphasized a revised calendar which places the health and safety of our community first, represents Formula E’s distinct brand of city-centre racing and offers an exciting conclusion to the compelling season of racing we had seen so far,” Reigle said. “We’re heading to Berlin Tempelhof, a venue that our teams, drivers and fans love, to stage a nine-day festival of racing with three back-to-back double-headers. “The festival will feature three track layouts, presenting a new challenge and creating the conditions for an unpredictable and drama-filled climax to our season. The team at Formula E has been working incredibly hard over the past weeks to enable us to go racing again in Berlin. I’d like to thank the FIA, our manufacturers, teams and partners for their continued support, the city of Berlin for their cooperation and flexibility and our fans for their patience.”

By completing the six race schedule, this should complete the 2019/20 season.

When the drivers were last on track, it was Antonio Felix da Costa who last took the victory at Marrakesh. At Berlin, drivers Lucas di Grassi, Sebastien Buemi, and Jerome D’Ambrosio have all won races at the Templehof Airport.