Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing Eligible for Dash 4 Cash for Second Week in a Row

Allmendinger to Make first Xfinity Start at Talladega

AJ Allmendinger Notes

Saturday, June 20 will mark Allmendinger’s first start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at Talladega Superspeedway

Best start at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS): 2nd (2012)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NCS: 5th (2014)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 1st (2017)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, June 20 at 5:30pm ET

Stages: 25/50/113 Laps

AJ Allmendinger Quote

“We’re going to do this again! Talladega, Ellsworth Advisors on the racecar. We’ve had fast Chevys from Kaulig Racing. More important, this check for $100,000. We won the Dash 4 Cash at Homestead. We’ve got two more opportunities with myself and Ross Chastain. We’re going to go to Talladega with three, fast Kaulig Racing Chevys up front and try to do that one-two-three thing again.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.