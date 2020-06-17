Chastain Heading to Talladega with Dash 4 Cash Bid

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 3rd (2019)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 16th (2016)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 1st (2017)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, June 20 at 5:30pm ET

Stages: 25/50/113 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“Talladega! Back to our bread and butter here at Kaulig Racing. We built this empire on superspeedways and road courses last year, and now we are expanding that to ovals. We’ve got AJ Allmendinger on an oval. If that doesn’t tell you how good these cars are, I don’t know what else does. We had a really strong car there (at Talladega) last year. It had a gear cooler failure, so we ran out of rear-end grease and burnt up the rear gear. We are going back, and depending on the draw, we will see how aggressive we are at the beginning. I tend to not be very aggressive at these places. We want to run for the Dash 4 Cash, so we want to be there at the end of the race. We are running for points, which is a lot different scenario than I had last year. I can’t wait to get out there in our No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy familiar paint scheme – just with a little, red banner on top.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.