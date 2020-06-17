Haley Looks to Use Past Success at Talladega Superspeedway

Haley Ready for Second Superspeedway Race of 2020 Season

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 5th (2019)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 1st (2017)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, June 20 at 5:30pm ET

Stages: 25/50/113 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We just got done with a double header weekend at Homestead-Miami. We had a solid run, but we are headed to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, a place I’ve won at in the ARCA Series before. We are taking our NASCAR Xfinity Series car there. This is going to be the second superspeedway race of the year. We had a pretty good run at Daytona, but we’ve rebuilt our car, and made her faster for Talladega. It’s another Dash 4 Cash race. I’m not in it, but my two teammates are that we are going to help try to get 100 grand this weekend. Hopefully we can finally get this LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet in victory lane down in Alabama and have a good run.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .