JR Motorsports — NXS Talladega Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Talladega Superspeedway

RACE: Unhinged 300 (113 laps / 300.58 miles)

DATE: Saturday, June 20, 2020

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett will return to the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway seeking more this weekend. Last season, the Iowa driver earned his first pole in NXS competition there and was running second when he was caught up in an accident in the late going.

• Annett’s best finish at Talladega is seventh in 2017, his first race there with JR Motorsports. He’s led 16 laps as well.

• On the two superspeedways the NXS competes on, Annett has earned both his first career victory (Daytona 2019) and first career pole (Talladega 2019) in addition to a pair of top fives and four top-10 finishes.

Jeb Burton

No. 8 LS Tractor Chevrolet

• Jeb Burton makes his return behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet for JRM for the second time in 2020 on Saturday at Talladega.

• Burton led 26 laps and won a stage in his first start of 2020 at Daytona before getting collected in a multi-car incident in the closing laps.

• In seven starts for JRM in 2019, Burton scored two top fives and six top 10s with a best finish of fourth coming at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

• This will be the second primary race of 2020 for LS Tractor, one of the fastest growing tractor companies in North America.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Hellmann’s Drizzle Sauce Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson has two starts in the NXS at Talladega with a best finish of fourth coming in 2018.

• After 10 races in the 2020 season, Gragson leads the way for JRM with two wins, seven top fives, eight top 10s and is currently atop the championship standings.

• The Hellmann’s Drizzle Sauce colors are on board the No. 9 Camaro for the first time in 2020.

• In his NXS career on superspeedways, Gragson has an average finish of 8.4, including one win at Daytona in the 2020 season-opening event.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT / TradeMark Nitrogen Chevrolet

• In nine NXS starts at Talladega, Justin Allgaier has three top fives and six top 10s, with a best finish of second in 2016.

• Over the course of the last three events at Talladega, the 34-year-old driver has led an impressive total of 72 laps.

• In the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway, another restrictor-plate track, Allgaier led 23 laps and won the second stage, but was caught up in a late-race wreck that ended his day early.

• This weekend Tampa, Florida-based company TradeMark Nitrogen joins BRANDT on board the No. 7 Camaro.

Driver Quotes

“At Homestead, we had chances to win or at least place in the top five in both races, and that’s a good place to be in coming to one of my favorite tracks. We were fast the last few times we’ve been at Talladega, and won the pole there last year. When we got crashed, we were battling for the lead. I know that Travis (Mack, crew chief) and the guys have another hot rod ready to go for me this weekend and I can’t wait to get on track and see what the Pilot Flying J Chevrolet can do.” – Michael Annett

“I am definitely glad to have Homestead in the rear-view mirror and I’m looking forward to getting to Talladega. Our restrictor-plate program is always really strong and we’ve been so close to winning one in the past at this track. If we can avoid the getting caught up in a wreck and be smart at the end, our BRANDT/TradeMark Nitrogen team has got a great shot at bringing home the checkered flag. That’s exactly what we need to help get our season turned around.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m so happy to get the chance to get back behind the wheel of this LS Tractor Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. We had a ton of speed with this car in Daytona earlier this year and I feel really confident that we can show up with that same speed at Talladega on Saturday. Hopefully we can stay out front all day long and be in contention for the win come race end. I can’t wait to get there and see what we can do.” – Jeb Burton

“After losing both races last weekend in Homestead due to late-race yellows, our No. 9 team is ready to get back to Victory Lane. We have shown speed everywhere we’ve raced this year and we won the only other superspeedway race of 2020, so we will head into this race with a ton of confidence and hopefully put this Hellmann’s Drizzle Sauce car in the winner’s circle. ” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at Talladega: In 37 NXS starts at Talladega Superspeedway, JR Motorsports has scored two wins, 11 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes. Regan Smith earned the organization’s first victory at the 2.66-mile superspeedway in 2013 with Elliott Sadler following suit in 2016.

• JRM on Superspeedways: In 117 NXS starts at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, JRM has earned a combined nine wins, 35 top fives and 57 top 10s. Elliott Sadler scored the organization’s most recent victory at Talladega in 2016 while Noah Gragson visited Victory Lane at Daytona earlier this season. Overall, JRM has won seven times at Daytona, more than any other track on the NXS circuit.