Ricky Taylor and Dane Cameron Join Sebring Performance Track Day Event

SEBRING, Fla. (June 17, 2020) — As North America continues to reopen following a several month shutdown, Performance Track Day is back in business, beginning with a one day program at Sebring International Raceway, August 13. Factory Acura Team Penske drivers Dane Cameron and Ricky Taylor will join Performance Track Day founders Darren Law and Johnny O’Connell as instructors at the unique on-track experience.

Performance Track Day offers the opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to bring their own car to an iconic race track and experience its full potential under the instruction of accomplished, professional race car drivers. The event participants not only receive one on one coaching, but will also take part in lead-follow sessions on track with the instructors who hold wins at prestigious sports car racing events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Twelve Hours of Sebring, and Petit Le Mans.

A three-time champion in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series, Dane Cameron joined the Acura Team Penske DPi program in 2018 after a successful campaign with Action Express Racing. In his 21 races with Team Penske, Cameron has earned 15 top-five finishes, making him one of the most consistently successful IMSA drivers.

“I am really excited to work with Performance Track Day for the first time,” said Cameron. “Darren and Johnny are great guys that hold first class events. Johnny has been winning at Sebring since cars had wooden wheels so I’m hoping to pick up a few tips too! I know the participants will be in for plenty of stories and laughs off track as they improve their skills on track.”

A Florida native and also an IMSA prototype racer, Ricky Taylor is no stranger to Sebring International Raceway. He holds one win and two podiums at the legendary course, and also clinched the 2017 IMSA DPi class championship in a season where he produced five consecutive wins with co-driver and brother Jordan Taylor.

“After being teammates with Johnny in World Challenge in 2017, I was so excited when he reached out to invite us to join Performance Track Day,” said Taylor. “The early events have looked like a blast. So to join in at an amazing circuit like Sebring, while hanging around with so many like-minded enthusiasts, should be a fantastic weekend.”

Considered one of the classic road courses in North America, Sebring International Raceway is a track that must be experienced by all motorsport enthusiasts. Built as an Army airfield, and now a regional airport, the surface of the 3.74 mile circuit is a mix of asphalt and concrete, notorious for its bumpy surface. The track is the site of the Twelve Hours of Sebring, one of the longest and most demanding events on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship calendar.

The August event will start with a casual introduction to coaches, the basics of car control, and line technique before splitting drivers into groups based on experience or skill level. Throughout the day, each group goes through a rotation of on track sessions with one set of coaches, then they will have the opportunity to have discussions both pre and post-session with another set of coaches. The day will conclude with one final group meeting. Participants will be encouraged to ride with the coaches when they are on the track, and coaches may also be available to drive participants’ cars and offer chassis tuning advice, if desired.

“We want to thank Jim VanderVliet from the Florida region of NASA for working with us to put this date together,” said Law. “We are looking forward to opening the weekend for them and hope to have some of their drivers join us.”

About Performance Track Day

Performance Track Day is a unique high performance driving experience fueled by the passion of two professional race car drivers with over 55 years of combined involvement in motorsports. Whether that be vehicle testing, driver training, or ride and drive type programs, both Law and O’Connell have established themselves globally working with some of the best known brands in the business.

Together, the pair have created Performance Track Day: a track experience where individuals can take their own car on track and experience what its true capabilities are as well as learning more about their own skill level. O’Connell and Law will be running each event, onsite to provide a coaching experience like no other. Whether it’s your first time on track, or you’re an experienced professional, Performance Track Day is a one of a kind experience that will give you the opportunity to enjoy your car and improve your on track performance.

About TrackDayTire.com

TrackDayTire.com is also focused on helping our customers extract the highest level of performance from their vehicles on the track. Headquartered in East Tennessee with nationwide distribution ensures Performance Track Day participants are able to obtain the correct premium brand confidence building track tires quick and easy. Our customer support, technical, & product application team holds decades of experience in both amateur and professional sports car racing as winning drivers, engineers and race tire application specialists. This forty plus years of experience has taught us purposefully designed track tires are the single most important vehicle component that influences driver confidence to obtain maximum vehicle performance. Check us out at www.trackdaytire.com or drop us a note at sales@trackdaytire.com

About Track Rabbit

Track Rabbit was created to make the registration process for everything from clubs, to racetracks, to schools and even racing leagues and series a much better experience than anything else on the market. We do private white label sites for each of our clients and our customer service and depth of relent in our office is second to none.