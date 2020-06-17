Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Talladega I

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Talladega

Roush Fenway carries its stout superspeedway program to the high banks of Talladega this weekend, where last fall Ryan Newman was .007 seconds away from a win. Dating back 12 events at the 2.66-mile track, Roush Fenway has one win and seven top-10s.

Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-Mile)

Geico 500

Sunday, June 21 | 3 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

NASCAR Returns to Action

· NASCAR’s return to racing continues at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, with the first superspeedway race since the Daytona 500. The 500-mile event from the 2.66-mile track was originally set for April 26.

· Despite the horrific last-lap crash in the Daytona 500 in which RFR was potentially in line for a 1-2 finish, RFR has fared particularly well in superspeedway races as of late. Newman finished a close second last fall at Talladega, while teammate Chris Buescher finished third in February in Daytona.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Homestead Recap, Talladega Preview

· Newman was unable to overcome a mountain of obstacles – including multiple on-track incidents and a late speeding penalty – to finish 30th.

· Buescher earned a crucial stage point Sunday at Homestead, before going on to finish 23rd in the Fastenal Ford.

· Castrol returns to Newman’s No. 6 machine Sunday at Talladega, while Fastenal is back on Buescher’s No. 17 machine.

Starting Lineup Procedures

The starting lineup for Sunday’s race will once again be determined by a random draw based on teams’ order in owners points. Newman is 20th and Buescher is 21st, with both drawing for a starting position in the 13-24 group. The draw will take place on NASCAR RaceHub at 6 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1.

Running Clear Across Alabama

Roush Fenway has seen its fair share of success at the Alabama track, amassing 269 starts, eight wins, 44 top-five’s and 92 top-10s across NASCAR’s three major touring series. Roush machines have also tallied seven poles, including three in cup action, and have led more than 1450 laps.

Winning in Greenbow

Roush Fenway has won in all three of NASCAR’s major series at Talladega. The team won its first race at Talladega in the NCS event in the spring of 1995. Former Roush Fenway driver Mark Martin won for the organization in all three series at the 2.66-mile oval.

Most recently, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. piloted his Fifth Third Bank Ford to victory lane three years ago when the NCS rolled through Talladega for the organization’s eighth win at the historic track.

Fastest Chicken in the South

Former Roush Fenway driver Mark Martin won the fastest Cup race ever recorded on May 10, 1997 at Talladega piloting the No. 6 Ford. Martin, who held off NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, started from the 18th position and led 47 laps en route to the victory. The race saw 26 lead changes and had an average speed of 188.354 mph.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 210 NCS races at Talladega with 75 top-10 and 37 top-five finishes along with three poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1995, 1997), Jamie McMurray (2009), Matt Kenseth (2012) and Stenhouse are responsible for RFR’s combined five Cup wins and overall a Jack Roush Ford has led 1497 laps at the 2.66-mile track.

Roush Fenway Talladega Wins

1995-1 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin Cup

1997 Martin NXS

2006 Martin Truck

2009 Ragan NXS

2009-2 McMurray Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup