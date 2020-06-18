Do you need a Fat Bike?

Bicycles come in all shapes and sizes. Well actually, the shape is fairly similar across the range, with a frame, two wheels, a handlebar and a seat. However, the types of bikes that are out there in the world are very varied, even, if at the end of the day, it is still just a bicycle.

There are different types of bike for different people. Some bikes are simply in order to get a person from A to B, while for others, it’s a form of enjoyment and fitness. Whether you ride a bike for fun, for work or for any other reason, there is a good chance that the bike you use is one picked for your actual needs.

If you were planning on a bike to simply use on the weekend, you would not go all out and purchase a mountain bike or gravel bike that is specifically for uneven and difficult terrain. Equally, if you were to purchase a bike to use to travel to and from work every day, the chances are you wouldn’t be using a BMX.

What is a “fat bike” ?

Mountain bikes are synonymous with cycling and are the most popular type of bicycle. They can be used for recreation, adventure and transportation. They are designed to be comfortable, strong and practical. However, not all mountain bikes are ideal for all types of terrain and location. A regular mountain bike may struggle on gravel paths or uneven surfaces.

This is where a “fat bike” is ideal. The name can be a little misleading, as the only difference between a regular mountain bike and a fat bike are the tires. A fat bike has fat tires – much thicker than regular mountain bike tires – and these provide the rider with much better traction, and allow the cyclist to venture out on different routes and paths, not just smooth tracks.

The pros and cons

A fat bike is not something everyone will need. As with everything in life, there are pros and cons, and fat bikes are no different. The main advantages of such a bike are the traction and grip of the tires, allowing you to cycle on a variety of surfaces, including snow and sand.

The suspension of fat bikes is much better than a regular mountain bike, meaning that it will provide more comfort, especially if you are going to be travelling over rocky and uneven terrain. The fact that the tires can be deflated to help deal with difficult terrain means that the rims of the bike are more protected and are less likely to be damaged when you are out.

Another positive aspect is the fact that with a fat bike, you are able to use your bike throughout the year, regardless of the weather outside. Of course, you wouldn’t really be out in a hurricane, but rain, wind or snow can be much better tackled with a fat bike instead of a regular one.

There are however a number of cons with fat bikes, the main one being that the bikes are noticeably heavier. This extra weight also means that you’ll need to work just a little bit harder when trying to pick up speed. There isn’t anything technical with a fat bike and they are powered by the rider, but they can take a little bit of time to get used to. You’ll most likely notice a difference when riding one, and the effort you put in will also be noticeable.

Is a fat bike for you?

One important question you need to ask yourself is whether you actually need a fat bike. If you are someone who cycles for recreation or as a way to keep fit, do you plan to change the use of your bike ? Will you be changing the places where you cycle, the frequency of your cycling, or the days you will be out ? If there are no plans to make such changes, then you probably wouldn’t need to even consider upgrading to a fat bike.

However, if you are planning on taking your cycling excursions to a whole new level, with more varied routes and terrain, then you might want to look at getting a fat bike. Be warned that fat bikes do not come cheap, and you could be looking in the region of $1500 for a good bike that will serve you will.

Several aspects come into consideration concerning the price of a bike. The weight of the frame is one, where a lighter frame will always cost more. The wider the tires, the most expensive they will be. At the end of the day, if you can afford to make the investment, and will get the most out of your bike, then it is certainly worth taking the plunge and buying one.