FIA Formula E Announces Season 7 Schedule

After announcing their return to racing to complete season six, the FIA ABB Formula E series officials came with more announcements on Friday afternoon, by announcing their 2020/21 schedule, indicating season seven.

The schedule features 14 races stretching from Santiago in Chile, beginning January 16 to the double header season finale in London on July 24-25. There are also double headers in Saudi Arabia on February 26-27.

There are other notable changes to the calendar, which features the series visiting Seoul in South Korea for the first time in series history. Formula E returns to the streets of Monaco as well and is set for May 8.

January 16, 2021- Santiago, Chile February 13, 2021- Mexico City, Mexico February 26, 2021- Diriyah, Saudi Arabia February 27, 2021-Diriyah, Saudi Arabia March 13, 2021-Sanya, China April 10, 2021- Rome, Italy April 24, 2021- Paris, France May 8, 2021- Monaco May 23, 2021- Seoul, South Korea June 5, 2021- TBC (Subject to circuit homologation) June 19, 2021- Berlin, Germany July 10, 2021- New York City, USA July 24, 2021- London, UK July 25, 2021- London, UK

For more information on the newly announced schedule, fans can visit Formula E’s website.