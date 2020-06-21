Ford Performance NASCAR: Cindric Finishes Fourth in Talladega XFINITY Race

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2020

FORD PERFORMANCE DRIVER – POST RACE QUOTES

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

4th — Austin Cindric

17th — Chase Briscoe

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang — YOU WERE IN POSITION ON THE LAST RESTART. WERE YOU LOOKING FOR SOME HELP THAT DIDN’T COME? “Yeah, it’s tough to decipher. Obviously, I think the inside row was more broken up than the top lane. You had three teammates when we came to two to go, so that was gonna be hard to beat from the start, but it was a solid day for us. We got stage points and we led some laps and we had a say in things at the end, I just wish I would have been able to have some more help behind me to be able to push the 8 to the lead and maybe try to race with him for the win. It didn’t work out that way, but not a scratch on the car, so happy with that and happy to be able to have a good race with MoneyLion on the car. Obviously, Joey will try to do a few spots better than we did today and it’ll be fun to watch that tomorrow.”

YOU’RE IN POSITION EVERY WEEK. DO YOU FEEL THAT WIN IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER? “Yeah, that’s what it takes. It takes a great team to be able to pull off that consistency and we sure put in the work to do that. I don’t really expect any less at this point in the year out of us, so I’m proud that we’re able to keep up that kind of a consistent effort. Obviously, we had a fast car and a great motor from Roush Yates, so I’m proud of that, proud that we were able to contend all day with some good resources. We didn’t have a perfect day, but it was a good day.

YOU HAVE BEEN CONSISTENT AT ALL KINDS OF TRACKS THIS YEAR. “That’s what you have to be. It’s all about Phoenix at the end of the year to be able to position yourself for that, but being able to get points and contend for that regular-season championship. We’re clawing our way back up after getting wiped out from Bristol. That probalby hurt us more than anything else this year so far, so we’re knocking on the door, but should be fun to be contending for Dash 4 Cash for the next race.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang — “It’s typical Talladega. You come here and you know what can happen. There’s so much out of your control and we were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Fortunately, we were able to get a stage win, so that’s really the big positive to take away from today. Stage wins will be big come playoff time and this is a place where you could leave here with nothing to show for it, so to be able to at least get a stage win was good. Obviously, we didn’t get the finish we wanted, but we still had a really good Ford Mustang and it’s part of Talladega and superspeedway racing.”

YOU WERE AT THE FRONT AND THEN GOT HUNG OUT ON THE INSIDE LANE AND SHUFFLED BACK. THAT’S WHEN THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED. “Yeah, for sure. We weren’t able to get up and for whatever reason everybody wants to single-file out on the top and typically one of the few guys that just keeps trying to try to make the bottom work and I just couldn’t get up. I could never get a hole and we got back there with some slower cars and almost lost the draft, but was able to catch back up. As soon as we caught back up and we were looking good in that top 10 area, that’s when that guy spun right in front of me and I had nowhere to go. I clipped him with the left-front and tore the left-front off the thing and was surprisingly still decent for the amount of damage we had. I thought we were gonna be able to maybe salvage something and then at the end, when you have that much damage, nobody wants to work with you so we just couldn’t get anything going on that last restart.”