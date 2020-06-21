Haley Wins The Unhinged 300 At Talladega Superspeedway

It was a great day for the Xfinity race on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. As the field took the green flag you get that feeling that something is going to happen. Mayhem would happen at some point we just didn’t know when. One driver managed to get through everything and bring home the trophy. Justin Haley in his No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevy wins his first career victory at Talladega.



Haley commented, “Just a wonderful day emotionally. I’m fighting for a ride the next time I get in a race car next year. “ he added, “ Big hats off to the No. 11 crew and everyone at Kaulig Racing, Kaulig we love you, thank you so much. It’s amazing.”



Ross Chastain driving his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevy may not have won the race, but he didn’t mind coming in second to his teammate and walking away with the Dash 4 Cash $100.000 prize money.



Chastain said, “So proud of the Kaulig Racing team coming into pit road under green out perfect, that’s the way you draw it up.” He added, “ Caution came out and set us up for track position. I’ve never been so happy to finish second. God is Good.”



Coming in third was Jeb Burton in his No. 8 JR Motorsport Chevy. Burton was eligible for the Dash 4 Cash prize but just couldn’t quite get to the front past the Kaulig Racing teammates.

Austin Cindric and Brett Moffitt would round out the top five. Anthony Alfredo, A.J. Allmendinger, Gray Gaulding, Alex Labbe and Noah Gragson finished sixth through 10 respectively.



Stage 1 only had one caution in it and that was the competition caution at lap 10. It looked as if they could have the “Big One” at any moment as the were racing three and four wide. It made for an exciting finish with Justin Haley winning the stage.



Stage 2 went caution-free from start to finish. It also was an exciting stage just waiting for something to happen. What did happen was a lot of swapping for the lead. So much so, that it was hard to keep up at times. Chase Briscoe would win stage 2.



The final stage it where all the action happened. The first caution was for Chase Briscoe and Riley Herbst who got tangled up together. The second caution brought out the red flag when there was a mini “Big One”. Involving Harrison Burton, Joe Graf Jr., and Josh Williams. With ten laps to go the “Big One” finally hit bringing out the red flag for the second time. Some of the drivers involved were Myatt Snider, Tommy Joe Martins, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones just to name a few.

When the cleanup was complete the field was set for a 3 lap shootout for the win. Haley had his teammate to help and took the win.



The top five in driver points are Gragson with 469 points, Briscoe with 454 points, Austin Cindric with 426 points, Chastain with 422 points, and H. Burton with 399 points.



The Xfinity Series will head next to Pocono Raceway on Saturday June 28.