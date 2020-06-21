NASCAR postpones summer Cup race at Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Cup Series’ 13th race of the 2020 season at Talladega, ninth since the sport’s return from the COVID-19 pandemic, was scheduled to run on Sunday, June 21, at 3 p.m. ET. The race was delayed, however, when lightning reports, storms and rain occurred around the track. Despite attempts from the jet dryers to have the track dried, the inclement weather kept reoccurring and NASCAR decided to reschedule the event to Monday, June 22, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

When the green flag waves on Monday, Martin Truex Jr. will start on pole position based on a random draw and will start alongside teammate and last weekend’s Homestead winner Denny Hamlin. A competition caution is planned for on Lap 25 with the race to span 188 laps (500 miles).