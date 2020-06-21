Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Talladega 6.20.20

JONES LEADS TOYOTA IN XFINITY SERIES RACE
Brandon Jones Finishes 16th in Incident-Filled Finish
TALLADEGA, Alabama (June 20, 2020) – Brandon Jones was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday with a 16th-place result.
Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Talladega Speedway
Race 11 of 33 – 300.58 miles, 113 laps
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Justin Haley*
2nd, Ross Chastain*
3rd, Jeb Burton*
4th, Austin Cindric*
5th, Brett Moffitt*
16th, BRANDON JONES
20th, MASON MASSEY
21st, VINNIE MILLER
22nd, CHAD FINCHUM
26th, TIMMY HILL
32nd, HARRISON BURTON
35th, COLIN GARRETT
37th, RILEY HERBST
38th, MATT MILLS
39th, JOHN JACKSON
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 Morton Buildings/DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 31st
What happened in the accident?
“It’s hard to say, I haven’t really seen it yet. It looks like we were all running the top and we were single file and they checked up really hard. I don’t know if I didn’t get checked up in time. It looks like one of them got sideways and then it was just all over. It’s so hard to tell what’s going on. There’s so much going on, even when you’re running single file. Just a tough day for us. We had a fast race car and trying to make moves work on the bottom. Just kind of got shuffled to the back and from then on, that’s just kind of how it went down. Proud of our guys. We always have fast Supras and I have no doubt that next week won’t be any different and we’ll hopefully go out and get a win.”
Was Josh Williams upset with you after the accident or what was that conversation?
“He asked me if I was alright and then I asked him if he was alright. He was upset about how the racing was going I guess. Me and him are fine, there’s no problems there. First thing he said was, ‘are you alright?’ That’s how you know it’s a big one is when your competitors ask if you’re okay when you get out. Just part of plate racing unfortunately, and we’ll learn from it and be better.”
