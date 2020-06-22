Tony Schumacher Announces NHRA Return

As the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) continues to their countdown return to racing, Don Schumacher Racing announces a old return from the past.

84-time NHRA winner Tony Schumacher will return to the team to compete at two consecutive events set for Lucas Oil Raceway located in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Race fans have always known Schumacher as the driver behind the US Army car. However, when Schumacher better known as “The Sarge” returns to racing, he will be sporting new colors. It was announced that Global Electronic Technology would sponsor the DSR entry for the two races.

“I’ve always been the ‘Army guy,’” said Schumacher, referring to his impressive run of nearly two decades representing the U.S. Army, which spanned from 2000 to 2018 and remains one of the longest-running partnerships in motorsports history. “It was an absolute privilege to represent them for so many years, but I’m not that guy anymore, and it’ll be exciting to be the face of a different brand, Global Electronic Technology, when I return to Indy next month. A huge thank you goes out to Steve and Samantha Bryson for allowing me this incredible opportunity to get back out there.”

It has been noted while Schumacher is passionate about the NHRA, but he’s not normally a fan of doing a part-time effort, rather he’s like to compete full-time. Whether or not this effort will spark any interest for the Texas native is yet to be seen, but does give some idea where he is standing.

“I also would never want to hire people only to release them in two weeks. We have so many extremely talented people at DSR, several of whom have gone on to create careers for themselves in our machine and fab shops, and at Don Schumacher Motorsports. Those are the guys that will be working on my car these two weeks. They know how to be safe, and they know how to win, and then you have Brian Corradi who has won championship after championship. That’s how I know that even though this is just two races, we will still be competitive, and we will do it right.



“You also can’t discount the fact that these races will air on network FOX; that’s huge and I’m thrilled to be able to promote Global on such a large stage. And, the fact that it’s at Indy, which is where I’ve had the most success,” he added of his unprecedented 10 NHRA U.S. Nationals titles, which makes him the most successful NHRA driver in Indianapolis history. “As I said, it just all made sense. I’ve driven thousands of laps, I love racing, and I love doing it for the right reasons. We’ve got a gift here and we’re really looking to make the most of it.”

Steve Bryson, CEO of Global Electronic Technology, they are pleased to have another winning force in their stable.

“Global Electronic Technology is synonymous with a winning culture,” said founder and CEO Steve Bryson. “Every day we help our customers win in business, so who better to partner with than the driver who has won more Top Fuel races and championships than anyone? Tony Schumacher is one of the best ever, and to pair him with another all-time great in Antron Brown and DSR is a dream relationship for Team Global.”

With NHRA set to return on July 11-12, Schumacher and the DSR team will have a test and tune day on Friday July 10 to get comfortable with the Global Electronic Technology machine.

Qualifying can be seen on Saturday July 11 and are slated for 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m./ET live on FOX.

Final round eliminations are set for Sunday July 12, which will began at 9:00 a.m./ET.