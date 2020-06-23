Blaney Wins Back-to-Back Races at Talladega Superspeedway

Ryan Blaney captured the win in the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in a thrilling overtime finish by 0.007 seconds over Ricky Stenhouse. You can visit the site and see that Blaney led a race-high 63 of the 191 laps run on Monday afternoon in route to his back-to-back victory.

“I’m really proud of this whole Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang team,” said Blaney. “It’s been a cool year so far and I’m really excited to get our first win of the year at a cool place.”

Blaney has now won back-to-back Cup races at the biggest race track for the first time since Jeff Gordon accomplished the feat sweeping the season in 2007. Blaney won last fall’s Cup race at Talladega by the same .007 seconds as the GEICO 500.

“I just kind of blocked, just trying to block the best we could,” said Blaney. “Ride the top, ride the bottom. The 20 (Jones) got to my outside and I tried to go up there to slow him down and I’m not sure, I don’t know three-wide, but just kind of trying to beat and bang to the line and things like that. We just edged it out, but I’m really proud of this whole Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang team. It’s been a cool year so far and I’m really excited to get our first win of the year at a cool place.”

The last two laps were filled a lot with lane changes, bumps and runs. Coming into turn three there was a multiple car wreck, but the track stayed green and they raced to the finish. Blaney dove down into turn four and got the lead while the field behind him was three-wide. Blaney in the No. 12 Ford Mustang used the entire width of the racetrack to maintain the top spot.

“Our No. 47 NOS Energy Drink Camaro ZL1 1LE was really fast all day. The boys brought a good one. I thought we had a shot there at the end, it just didn’t work out. But, all-in-all, a solid day. Really cool to see all the support of the fans that are here for Bubba (Wallace). That was a really special moment at the beginning of the race. We came up one spot short, we’ll go get them next week.” Stenhouse said.

Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing, won Stage 1 to become the second rookie to ever win a stage in a Cup race.

Following Stage 1, the race was halted with a 58-minute, 18-second delay after 57 laps due to rain. Upon resumption of racing, Stenhouse won Stage 2 of the GEICO 500.

Bubba Wallace walked across the track to wave and say hello to fans in the stands after the race.

“This is probably the most badass moment right here. It’s been tough. It’s been hell. Well, I wouldn’t say hell; it’s just been hectic you know, carrying this weight, this burden. I wouldn’t really say burden, either. I’m proud to stand where I’m at and carry a new face. Look at this (turns around to face crowd to ask) is this the first time you’re here? From Atlanta? (cheers from fans) That is so cool! The sport is changing.” Wallace said.

NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway for a triple-header this weekend. The Cup series will race Saturday afternoon and return to the track on Sunday with the Xfinity Series for back-to-back races.