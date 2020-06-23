NGROTS Advance: Todd Gilliland – Pocono Raceway

No. 38 Crosley Brands Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland

Track: Pocono Raceway, 2.5-mile tri-oval

Race: 6 of 23

Event: Pocono Organics 150 (150 miles, 60 laps)

Schedule:

Saturday, June 27

12:30 p.m…..……Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Crosley Brands Ford F-150

Todd Gilliland has been having a pretty good season since racing resumed in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in May. Although an accident took him out of contention at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway late in the race while running in the top five, he earned his best finish of the season (fourth) at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and finished sixth two weeks ago at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. With one top-five and two top-10 finishes in his last two NGROTS starts, he has moved up to fifth in the driver point standings.This will be Gilliland’s third start at Pocono Raceway. He has finished seventh in both of his previous races at the “Tricky Triangle” and hopes to improve on that Saturday. His Front Row Motorsports team is taking the same Ford F-150 he raced at Atlanta earlier this month when he finished fourth. It is one of the team’s favorite F-150’s in the fleet. Crosley Brands, based in Louisville, Ky., will be on board for this weekend’s race with Gilliland.

The No. 38 Crosley Brands Ford F-150 will compete in the 60-lap Pocono Organics 150 on Saturday, June 27, at 12:30 p.m., ET. A live broadcast of the race will be shown on FS1. Stage breaks will be on laps 15 and 30.

Quick Facts:

Number of Starts at Pocono: 2

Best Start: 2nd

Best Finish: 7th

2020 Driver Point Standings: 5th

Gilliland on Pocono: “Racing at Pocono is pretty fun. It’s a short race, so it’s a huge help to be good right away. With the first stage break coming at lap 15, you can make adjustments pretty soon after the race starts if you need to get better. I’m proud of how this Front Row Motorsports team has performed since we started racing again. We’ve had some really solid finishes the last few races which has helped us a ton in the points. Chris (Lawson, crew chief) and I work really well together and since I worked a lot with him in the past we didn’t have to learn how to communicate with each other. I’m looking forward to the race this weekend and hope we can keep clicking off good finishes. It will be cool to have Crosley Brands on our truck. Maybe if I win they will give me my own jukebox for my house.”