NGROTS Advance: Todd Gilliland – Pocono Raceway

No. 38 Crosley Brands Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland
Track: Pocono Raceway, 2.5-mile tri-oval
Race: 6 of 23
Event: Pocono Organics 150 (150 miles, 60 laps)
Schedule:
Saturday, June 27
12:30 p.m…..……Race (FS1)
(all times ET)
The No. 38 Crosley Brands Ford F-150 will compete in the 60-lap Pocono Organics 150 on Saturday, June 27, at 12:30 p.m., ET. A live broadcast of the race will be shown on FS1. Stage breaks will be on laps 15 and 30.
Quick Facts:
Number of Starts at Pocono: 2
Best Start: 2nd
Best Finish: 7th
2020 Driver Point Standings: 5th
Gilliland on Pocono: “Racing at Pocono is pretty fun. It’s a short race, so it’s a huge help to be good right away. With the first stage break coming at lap 15, you can make adjustments pretty soon after the race starts if you need to get better. I’m proud of how this Front Row Motorsports team has performed since we started racing again. We’ve had some really solid finishes the last few races which has helped us a ton in the points. Chris (Lawson, crew chief) and I work really well together and since I worked a lot with him in the past we didn’t have to learn how to communicate with each other. I’m looking forward to the race this weekend and hope we can keep clicking off good finishes. It will be cool to have Crosley Brands on our truck. Maybe if I win they will give me my own jukebox for my house.”
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.