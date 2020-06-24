Chastain Chasing Victory after Runner-Up Finish at Talladega

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Pocono Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 12th (2018)

Best finish at Pocono Raceway in the NXS: 11th (2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Pocono Raceway in the NXS: 2nd (2018)

Best finish at Pocono Raceway in the NXS: 9th (2019)

Race Notes

Sunday, June 28 at 12:30pm ET on FS1

Stages: 20/40/90 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“We are off to Pocono Raceway this weekend. The Kaulig cars ran great there last year. Justin Haley and myself can’t wait to get there. We will have our familiar black and green colors on our No. 10 car with Nutrien Ag Solutions.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.