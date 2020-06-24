Haley Vies for Final Dash 4 Cash Prize Following First Win

Kaulig Racing Looks to Achieve Dash 4 Cash Hat Trick at Pocono

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Pocono Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 13th (2019)

Best finish at Pocono Raceway in the NXS: 9th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Pocono Raceway in the NXS: 2nd (2018)

Best finish at Pocono Raceway in the NXS: 9th (2019)

Race Notes

Sunday, June 28 at 12:30pm ET on FS1

Stages: 20/40/90 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We finally got that LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet into victory lane! We’re going to Pocono this weekend racing for the Dash 4 Cash with Ross Chastain, who won the Dash 4 Cash last weekend at Talladega. We’ve got two cars — both of our Kaulig cars are in the Dash 4 Cash at Pocono. I cannot wait! Pocono is a tricky triangle, as they say. It’s a really tough race track. Having no practice is going to be difficult at a track that is so different from the others. I can’t wait to get there though. We’re coming off some momentum at Talladega, and hopefully we will have some speed and get that 100 grand at the end of the weekend.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .