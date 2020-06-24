Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 06.24.20

This Week in Motorsports: June 22-28, 2020

· NCS/NXS/NGROTS/ARCA: Pocono Raceway – June 26-28

· ARCA WEST: Utah Motorsports Complex – June 27

PLANO, Texas (June 24, 2020) – Four racing series take on the ‘Tricky Triangle’, while the ARCA Menards Series West returns to the track with a doubleheader in Utah.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NGROTS

Pocono Streak… It has been a great run of success for Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) at Pocono Raceway with five consecutive victories. Kyle Busch has contributed three wins, while Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin have one victory each. Last year, Busch scored the win in June by leading nearly half of the 160 laps, while Hamlin completed the season sweep by beating his Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teammate Erik Jones by less than half a second in July. Hamlin also won in a Camry at Pocono in 2009 and 2010.

First Doubleheader… For the first time at Pocono Raceway, the NCS will run two separate events this weekend for a combined 675 miles. On Saturday, the NCS will run 325 miles, and complete the weekend on Sunday with a 350-mile, 140-lap event.

Previous ARCA Success at Pocono… Several young Toyota drivers return to Pocono as former winners in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS). NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) rookie drivers Riley Herbst (2017) and Harrison Burton (2018), along with NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) rookie Christian Eckes (2019) have driven to victories in the development series at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track .

Jones Back in a Tundra… Brandon Jones returns to the NGROTS for the first time this season as he wheels the No. 51 Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). Jones, who scored his second career NXS win earlier this season in Phoenix, is scheduled to run four NGROTS events this season for KBM. He is looking for his first NGROTS victory.

Hill Looking for His First Win of the Season… NGROTS points leader Austin Hill continues to have a solid start to the season, but is looking for his first win of the year. He is the only driver to have finished every Truck Series event in the top 10 and holds a 44-point advantage over Eckes in the series point standings.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA | ARCA West

Venturini Undefeated… So far in 2020, Venturini Motorsports has gone three-for-three in the national ARCA Menards Series schedule. Michael Self (Daytona), Chandler Smith (Phoenix) and Drew Dollar (Talladega) have scored one win each. Self leads the overall championship standings by 11 points over Dollar after starting the year with three top-five finishes.

ARCA West Returns… The ARCA Menards Series West returns on track this weekend with a doubleheader at the Utah Motorsports Complex. The series will run two events at the 2.2-mile road course with each event consisting of 30 laps. Bill McAnally Racing will field five Toyota Camrys for Lawless Alan, Holley Hollan, Jesse Love, Gio Scelzi and Gracie Trotter.

