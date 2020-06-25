Ford Performance NASCAR: Austin Cindric Pocono Media Availability

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, is third in the point standings and is coming off a fourth-place finish last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. He was part of a Q&A session this afternoon that looked ahead to Sunday’s action at Pocono Raceway.

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang – YOU ARE ONE OF FOUR DRIVERS IN THE DASH 4 CASH SUNDAY. HOW EXCITING IS THAT? “I think being able to run for Dash 4 Cash is awesome. My last two years in the XFINITY Series I’ve been able to qualify for it, but I’ve qualified for it at Talladega, so this is the first time I feel like I’ve got somewhat of a control of my destiny as far as being able to be there at the end of the race for it. Overally, obviously, great positioning for us. We’ve had a lot of great runs the last couple weeks, so hopefully being able to carry that momentum into Pocono with Dash 4 Cash is great for our team.”

IS THERE ANY EXTRA PRESSURE TO WIN AT INDIANAPOLIS NEXT WEEK? “I think it’s an awesome opportunity for us and for the series. Obviously, it’s a big weekend not just for our team, but racing a doubleheader day with Indy Car there, you’ve got the Brickyard 400 on the Fourth of July Weekend. There’s a lot of stuff going on, but, for me, there is an expectation to run well on those types of tracks, but my job is the same that weekend as it is every weekend, so I try not to put too much pressure on myself. Indianapolis means a lot to me personally and a lot to my family personally, so going to that place and being a driver instead of a spectator, I feel like is always weird, but I’m really looking forward to it and I wouldn’t want anything more than to be able to bring that first race win back home for Roger now at his racetrack.”

WILL YOU BE ABLE TO GET ANY INFORMATION FROM YOUR PENSKE INDY CAR TEAMMATES THAT WILL BE OF ANY VALUE? “I wouldn’t say no, but I feel like their race will definitely play a role for us so far as we don’t have any experience of what our tires and what our cars do to Indy Car rubber. I feel like most of the guys that I’ve talked to I feel like that’s the biggest question mark that looms over that weekend is how that’s gonna change our race and how that’s gonna affect our race. Hopefully, we can make the right adjustments or at least have the right versatility in our car to deal with that.”

WHAT DOES IT SAY ABOUT THE FACT THERE ARE ONLY TWO FORDS IN THE SERIES AND BOTH OF THEM ARE UP AT THE TOP OF THE STANDINGS? “Obviously, Chase and I drive for two great teams and I think that’s where it first starts. Most opportunities Chase and I have to work together. We have a working relationship because we’ve been teammates in the past and we’re friends off the track, but I think that contributes to running well. We’re later on in our XFINITY careers, so the experience and having the right teams and having the right backing from Ford. They provide great resources for us with the simulators along with others, so I’m proud of that effort. At the same time, you want to beat everyone that’s out there, so I feel like we’ll have to beat him and his team and everybody else to try to win the championship. It’s great that we’re able to have that kind of success in small numbers, but I’d love to have plenty more out there, especially during the superspeedway races.”

HOW DO YOU VIEW YOUR DEVELOPMENT ON THE OVAL TRACKS AND A UNIQUE TRACK LIKE POCONO THIS WEEKEND? “It’s funny because I feel like more people put an emphasis on my first oval win or whenever that will be than I do myself. Personally, I know that I’m capable of it. I’ve proven it to myself enough times. I feel like as far as when it’s gonna happen, I think when it’s your day, it’s your day. For me, if we win this weekend at Pocono, then it will be my first triangle win and I’ll still be looking for my first oval win. You’re never satisfied, but, overall, it’s been a great year for us. Really, the way we ended last year I feel like that carries over. We’ve made changes to our cars and made changes to my driving and I’ve been able to really hone in on the last couple percent as far as what it takes to be the best in this series and I feel like that’s carried straight over. I don’t feel like it’s a year-to-year thing. I feel like there’s a lot of things in my career building up to this year and being able to use the resources that I have and obviously being able to execute well I think that’s important. I’ve got the same core group of guys that I’ve had the last couple of years and I feel like that’s important as well as far as being able to run for a championship and I’m proud of that effort. It’s been frustrating a little bit the last couple of weeks not being able to win, especially having such fast cars. You probably saw the peak of that frustration in the second race at Homestead, but, for me, I’m pretty motivated to put us at the front of that field.”

WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT LESSON YOU’VE LEARNED FROM YOUR PREVIOUS RACES AT POCONO THAT WILL HELP YOU THIS WEEKEND? “I feel like you’re always driving your own strategy there. You’re driving your own car. You’re driving your own strategy. I re-watched the race today with my team and understanding how we’re gonna play that race, but, for me, it’s a fun track because it almost reminds me of Fontana in the fact that you have to have a fast car to be able to win the race because it is such a big track, such a long straightaway on both ends. But, at the same time, there are a lot of driving characteristics that you have to understand and that you have to be able to manipulate throughout the race to be able to be good there. I think that plays into our hands. I’ve always liked that place. I like anywhere you can use the brake pedal and depending on how your car is you can downshift, so I’m excited for it. I think it’s another great opportunity for us to run well.”

THERE’S BEEN A LOT OF TALK ABOUT DIVERSITY IN NASCAR. YOUR GRANDFATHER WAS A TRAILBLAZER WHEN IT CAME TO THAT. WHAT HAVE YOUR PARENTS TOLD YOU ABOUT THAT? “I think I got most of your question there. If you look over my shoulder, that’s his helmet. I appreciate you asking the question. I learned honestly a lot about his involvement as far as diversity watching the Willy T. Ribbs documentary. Last night at dinner, as a family, we were talking about like, ‘Man, I would love to meet him.’ It’s something that I’ve never done. Obviously, my dad knows him. He used to come to the family dinner table at the Truman household when my mom was growing up, so she knows him. That’s something I’m quite proud of, at least as far as my family in many regards. I couldn’t have said it any better. He was a trailblazer in many regards as far as his career in NASCAR as well as his career in sports car racing, meaning Willy T. I think he’s a figure that had an involvement in my family’s racing that I’ve never met before, so I’d love the opportunity to meet him.”