IMSA Releases Rest of 2020 Schedule

IMSA announced on Thursday afternoon a wide variety of schedule changes for the rest of the 2020 racing season.

As one date is already set for July 4, which will be a return to racing for the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Series at Daytona International Speedway, the following number of races for the series has been scheduled.

For majority of the schedule, Daytona on July 4, Sebring on July 18, Road America on August 2, VIRginia International Raceway, Lime Rock Park on Sept 12, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Sept 27, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will see a two hour and 40 minute sprint race.

Keeping the traditional time of the races are Watkins Glen, which will still see six hours, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta 10 hours, and Sebring International Raceway 12 hours.

With that in mind, the Six Hours of The Glen will now be held on Labor Day weekend, which will see all four classes in session. Those classes include a four hour Michelin Pilot Challenge event, two double headers for the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series.

For the GT Le Mans and GT Daytona Series, those classes will be kept in the Northeast following that weekend, as they head to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut, which sees a timed event of two hours and 40 minutes. The Michelin Pilot Challenge Series will also compete that same weekend with just a two hour race, with the GT3 Cup Challenge USA class scheduled for a 45 minute race.

As the schedule rolls on through 2020, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will be the host of the penultimate round in the series championship from Oct 30 through Nov 1. On that weekend, the Hyundai Monterey Sports Cars will have their championship held. Other classes scheduled to compete are Michelin Pilot Challenge and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series.

IMSA President, John Doonan, says these scenarios are what they had hoped for within the organization to complete the 2020 season.

“These revisions to our 2020 schedules put all of IMSA’s stakeholders in the best possible position for success,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “They are also the result of the ongoing spirit of collaboration with our promoter partners. Moving our Northeastern events into September should pay dividends from the standpoint of weather. WeatherTech Raceway on Halloween weekend also has the potential to be spectacular and will set the stage for a thrilling conclusion at Sebring.”

In addition, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series returns to VIRingia National Raceway for the weekend of Aug 21-Aug 23. VIR takes the place of the originally planned event at St. Petersburg.

As for the IMSA Prototype Challenge class, their six race schedule will not see any revisions and are intended to remain the same. Despite that announcement, Road Atlanta the season finale, is now a three-hour event. The other events are scheduled to be one hour and 45 minutes.