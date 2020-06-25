New Hampshire to welcome fans for NASCAR race in August

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will allow fans to attend the NASCAR Cup Series race, the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, at the track dubbed, “The Magic Mile,” on Sunday, August 2.

In an announcement of the track’s opening for the fans from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, the fans will be subjected to social distancing protocols along with additional health and safety protocols. The social distancing protocols will be enforced throughout the grandstands, suites and concession lines. Hand-sanitizer stations will be added throughout the track and enhanced cleaning and sanitations will be enforced in high-touch, crowded, public areas. Race team members and operational personnel will be the only ones allowed in the infield. Fans are allowed to bring beverage and food items in soft-sided clear bags no larger than 14x14x14 inches while prohibiting standard coolers to limit interpersonal contact at security checkpoints. Credit, debit and Apply Pay will be the only accepted forms of payment at concessions and souvenir locations, not cash.

“Holding New England’s premier NASCAR race this summer here in New Hampshire has always been a priority,” said Gov. Sununu. “The state worked closely with the folks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the New Hampshire Division of Public Health to put forward comprehensive, operational guidance. While the stands will not be as full as they usually are, we are proud to be able to hold an in-person viewing experience for NASCAR fans.”

The Cup race at New Hampshire is scheduled to be the largest fan event in New England in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New Hampshire is also scheduled to become the fifth track this season to allow fans to attend a NASCAR scheduled race. On June 14, NASCAR allowed up to 1,000 Florida service members from the Homestead Air Reserve Base and the U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida, to attend and watch the Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the grandstands. On June 22 at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR allowed up to 5,000 fans to watch the Cup race from the frontstretch grandstand areas. In addition, the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15 will allow up to 30,000 fans to attend and watch the annual event from the grandstands. The following weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, fans will be allowed to watch the race from the stands only for the Cup Series race on Sunday, July 19.

The upcoming Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway (doubleheader), Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway and Kansas Speedway will proceed as scheduled without fans in attendance. The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, currently, have no plans to allow fans in attendance for the upcoming scheduled races.

NASCAR was originally scheduled to race at New Hampshire on July 19, but in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the track was rescheduled to run in the beginning of August, where it will become the 20th race of the 2020 Cup season. It is the only NASCAR scheduled race of the season, thus far, at the Magic Mile.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire will air on August 2 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.