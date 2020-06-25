NHRA’s Northwest Nationals Canceled Due To COVID-19

With restrictions in the northwest part of the United States, NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) has canceled the Northwest Nationals, which was supposed to be held at Pacific Raceway (outside the city of Seattle).

Seattle has been a hot spot for COVID-19 cases this year, ever since the pandemic started in March. Unfortunately, the cases have not dropped down enough, to allow Pacific Raceways to host a NHRA event. King County had hopes of moving into their next phase of lowering restrictions for the county, but it was not enough, as the county is still in Phase 2. In order for the county to host a sporting event like the NHRA, they would have had to been in Phase 4.

It’s the first time in event history, Pacific Raceways had to cancel the Northwest Nationals. The racetrack itself has seen a total of 38 races and, a total of 32 consecutive races.

“NHRA has hosted national events at Pacific Raceways for 38 years, including the last 32 straight,” said John Ramsey, Pacific Raceways General Manager. “As hard as it is to cancel the race, the health and safety of our fans, competitors and staff of is the utmost importance to us. The bright side is we now turn our focus to next year and look forward to seeing the fans back as we celebrate the 33rd Annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals in 2021.”

Fans who had tickets for this event will be receiving email from the track about their future ticket options.

NHRA will kick off their 2020 racing season with two double headers at Lucas Oil Raceway July 11 and July 18.