Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid | Pocono Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ty Majeski

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TyMajeski

Ty Majeski on Racing at Pocono: “Pocono is a really unique race track that I enjoy racing at,” said Majeski. “We were able to get a win there in the ARCA Series last year. It will obviously be my first time there in a Truck, but I know Phil has a strong notebook to fall back on from last year’s win with Ross. I’m excited to get on track, and am confident that we’ll be able to have a strong showing on Saturday.”

Majeski at Pocono: Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway marks Majeski’s first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at the 2.5-mile track.

Majeski has two ARCA Racing Series starts at Pocono Raceway, with a win coming in 2019. Majeski started fifth and led 12 laps on his way to victory. In 2017, Majeski finished seventh at the ‘Tricky Triangle’.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.