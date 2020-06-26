Diversified Motorsports Enterprises adds Pocono Raceway to schedule

LONG POND, Pa.: Officials from Diversified Motorsports Enterprises (DME) announced today that the team has added Saturday afternoon’s Pocono Organics 150 to their 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series schedule.

31-year-old Robby Lyons will drive the team’s No. 97 Chevrolet Silverado at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

Team owner Logan Puckett reiterated that NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Jesse Little remains the team’s primary driver with sponsor Teletrac Navman, he is welcoming Lyons and partner Sunwest Construction for the sixth race of the season.

“Diversified Motorsports Enterprises is focused on growing our program and that includes adding additional races to our schedule even with a different driver from time to time,” offered Puckett. “Jesse has done an outstanding job for us this season and is a great ambassador for our partner Teletrac Navman.

“It’s always been our goal to explore the driver development arena and with this opportunity presented itself, we decided to give it a try and see if this is area we can expand to in the future.”

Under the leadership of Bruce Cook, Lyons, a native of Seminole, Fla. will make his Pocono Raceway debut. In 12 prior NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts, Lyons has a career-best finish of 12th in his series debut at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in 2017.

In addition to Trucks, Lyons has also run four NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller including last weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where he earned a respectable 19th-place finish.

“Bruce and Robby have some history working together in some previous races, so I’m eager to see what they can do together on Saturday,” added Puckett. “We are dedicated to building a stronger foundation the more we race this season and look forward to the feedback from Pocono that can potentially be beneficial when Jesse returns in a few weeks.”

Little who also competes for JD Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is scheduled to return to Truck Series competition soon.

The Pocono Organics 150 (60 laps| 150 miles) is the sixth of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 12:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

About Sunwest Construction:

Sunwest Construction was founded in 1986 and has grown into the premier construction and development company on the west coast of Florida. Over the past 30 years they have built and developed over 17,000 condominium units and now specialize in mid-high-rise developments as well as commercial buildings and hotels alongside Marriott and Hampton Inn.