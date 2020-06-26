Pocono Raceway NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend News & Notes

2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend News & Notes

LONG POND, Pa. (June 26, 2020) – Pocono Raceway will host five NASCAR and ARCA events over the next three days. This will include two NASCAR Cup Series races, taking place on consecutive days – a first in NASCAR history. Spectators will not be in attendance during the June 26-28 events at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ in accordance with guidance on professional sporting events, issued by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on May 27, 2020.

RACE WEEKEND TUNE-IN DETAILS

Friday Tune In Details: The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the Pocono event weekend with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200, live on FS1 and MRN, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 26. And, use #AnywhereIsPossible to engage with others during the race on social media.

Saturday Tune In Details: The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series kicks off a doubleheader day number one with the Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 27. It will be followed by the NASCAR Cup Series’ Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute, airing live on FOX and MRN, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. And, use #RaceForFamilyFarms, #PoconoOrganics150 and #PoconoOrganics325 to engage with others during the race on social media.

Sunday Tune In Details: The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons race, live on FS1 and MRN, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28. It will be followed by the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the weekend with the Pocono 350, live on FS1 and MRN, starting at 4:00 p.m. ET. And, use #PoconoGreen225 and #Pocono350 to engage with others during the race on social media.

CELEBRITY GRAND MARSHALS, MUSICIANS AND MORE

Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne: Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne have been announced as Grand Marshals to give the ‘virtual’ command to fire engines for the Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute on Saturday, June 27. The race will air live on FOX and MRN starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Theron stars with Layne in “The Old Guard” This action-thriller, based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, will be available on Netflix starting July 10. Led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. To learn more, visit www.netflix.com.

Jamey Johnson: Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” prior to the Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute on Saturday, June 27. The ‘virtual’ National Anthem will air live on FOX and MRN starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Johnson one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs. To learn more about Johnson, visit www.jameyjohnson.com.

Mike Phillips: World-renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” prior to the Pocono 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 28. Phillips’ ‘virtual’ performance of the National Anthem will air live on FS1 and MRN starting at 4:00 p.m. ET. Phillips has three solo albums, most recently his 2020 album titled “Pulling Off The Covers” and has been featured on albums recorded by Price, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson. To learn more about Phillips, visit www.thisismikephillips.com.

Evie & Lydia Johnson: In honor of Jimmie Johnson’s final full-time NASCAR season, Pocono raceway has announced Evie & Lydia Johnson will serve as Grand Marshals to ‘virtually’ give the command to fire engines for the Pocono 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 28. The race will air live on FOX and MRN starting at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Team GT Anglers: Skeet Reese, Mark Rose, and James Watson, part of Team GT’s Anglers, will serve as Grand Marshals to ‘virtually’ give the command to fire engines for Friday’s General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race. Reese is an 18-time Bassmaster Classic qualifier, won the 2009 Bassmaster Classic Champion and earned the 2017 Major League Fishing Summit Cup Champion. Rose has recorded 11 tournament wins, 55 top-10’s and earned the 2018 Fishing League Worldwide Angler of the Year. Watson started his professional fishing career in 2013 and won the gold medal as a member of the 2018 US Bass Team in the Black Bass Championship. To learn more about Team GT, visit https://generaltire.com/our-world/team-gt.

Jeff Moyer: Jeff Moyer, CEO for Rodale Institute, will be the Grand Marshal to ‘virtually’ give the command to fire engines for the Pocono Organics 150 in partnership with Farm Aid race. Flag-to-flag coverage of this NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race will air live on FS1 and MRN starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 27. To learn more about the Rodale Institute, visit www.rodaleinstitute.com.

James Mascaro: James Mascaro, Director of Special Project for J.P. Mascaro & Sons, will serve as the Grand Marshal and will deliver the ‘virtual’ command to fire engines for the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons race on Sunday, June 28. This NASCAR Xfinity Series race will air live on FS1 and MRN starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28. To learn more about J.P. Mascaro & Sons, please visit www.jpmascaro.com.

SPECIAL RACE WEEKEND-RELTATED EVENTS

Supporting Family Farms: The Race For Family Farms program is an unprecedented collaboration between Pocono Organics, Farm Aid, and Rodale Institute. Fans are encouraged to join to celebrate and raise resources to benefit the local and dedicated heroes of our food system – family farmers – who tirelessly worked across our country to keep food on our plates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Post thank you messages to farmers on social media and using #RaceForFamilyFarms. The Race For Family Farms program will be featured throughout the Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid and Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute on Saturday, June 27. To learn more, visit https://www.poconoorganics.com/race-for-family-farms.

Pocono Honors Jimmie Johnson: In addition to the Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship, Pocono Raceway will honor Johnson’s final full-time season during the 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ Johnson’s daughters, Evie and Lydia, will give the command to fire engines before the Pocono 350 on Sunday, June 28. The track has also dedicated one of their racing legends ‘rocks,’ located in Pocono Raceway’s infield, to include Johnson’s number and name. Other racing legends with dedicated rocks include but are not limited to Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Mario Andretti and AJ Foyt. Additionally, one side of the start/finish line has been changed from the painted word ‘Pocono’ to ‘Jimmie’ for this weekend’s events.

Dash 4 Cash Finale: Pocono Raceway marks the finale for the 2020 Dash 4 Cash program. Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, Alex Labbe and Austin Cindric are the four drivers competing for the $100,000 in Sunday’s Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons. Xfinity is making donation in each Dash 4 Cash race market to reaffirm their companywide commitment of connecting families, veterans and seniors to the digital tools necessary for navigating these challenging times. At Pocono, the donations will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Boys & Girls Clubs give young people in need the developmental tools to achieve great futures as productive, responsible citizens in the community. This donation will help ensure these academic and character-building programs continue through the crisis, so young people have the tools they need to live healthy lifestyles and contribute to the community.

Virtual Fan Experiences: In addition to enjoying the NASCAR and ARCA races on FOX, FS1 and MRN, Pocono Raceway is offering fans the opportunity to participate in virtual experiences on social media and their website. This includes the Virtual Fan Fair presented by Weis Markets, digital race event programs, driver appearances with Ryan Blaney, Kurt Busch and Chris Buescher, live and pre-recorded music, digital race event programs and so much more! Visit https://www.poconoraceway.com/pocono-digital-race-experience-hub.html for info.

NOW, A WORD FROM OUR RACE WEEKEND PARTNERS

Pocono Organics: Pocono Organics, awarded the 2019 Environmental Innovator of the Year by the Green Sports Alliance, is poised to be the largest regenerative organic farm in North America. Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, Pocono Organics has more than 380 acres of farm land and, at full build out, will have 120,000 square feet of greenhouse space. Pocono Organics operates through a strategic partnership with Rodale Institute, the global leaders in Regenerative Organic Agriculture practices and research. Sustainability is a hallmark of Pocono Organics which will draw power from 3MW, 25-acre solar farm and irrigate its greenhouse crops via reclaimed rain water coming from more than 75,000 square feet of facility rooftops. Pocono Organics also serves the local community through its Clean Food, Dirty Hands school education program as well as veterans in transition through a Veteran Farmer Training Program. In addition, the property includes an organic farmer’s market and café, and with a 56-room adjoining hotel, is an agritourism destination, and host location for annual festivals. Please visit www.PoconoOrganics.com to learn more about Pocono Organic’s mission and work.

Farm Aid: Spearheaded by Willie Nelson more than 35 years ago, Farm Aid continues to be a voice and advocate for American farmers and their families by raising nearly $60 million to support farmers and has continued during the COVID-19 pandemic through its Farmer Resilience Initiative and will raise funds through the Race for Family Farms program via www.farmaid.com/Pocono.

Rodale Institute: Rodale Institute is the global leader in regenerative organic agriculture research and education for more than 70 years. The Institute has led groundbreaking research studies that put science behind the power and impact of regenerative organic farming on local and global levels. Pocono Organics is one of Rodale Institute’s largest satellite farms where they collaborate on research and best-practices initiatives to drive industry-wide advancements. Learn more at www.rodaleinstitute.org.

J.P. Mascaro & Sons: Founded and headquartered in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, J. P. Mascaro & Sons is a private, family-owned company and a solid waste industry leader. Through hard work and excellent service, Mascaro has grown into one of the largest and most successful waste service companies in the country. Mascaro provides comprehensive services for customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, institutional and educational sectors. Service and commitment are the keystones of Mascaro’s success. The Corporate Motto, established by company founder, Joseph P. Mascaro, Sr., is “If it’s service, it’s us!” and the company’s commitment extends not only to its customers and its employees, but also to the communities and organizations where it does business. For more information about J. P. Mascaro & Sons, its facilities, services and sustainability commitment, visit www.jpmascaro.com.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two NASCAR Cup Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and one ARCA Menards Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events including a wide-range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.