Progressive Returns to Newman’s Ford at Pocono

Progressive Insurance to be Primary Partner Saturday

CONCORD, N.C., (June 26, 2020) – Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Progressive Insurance – who joined the fold at RFR as the primary partner at Atlanta – will return to Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang for this Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

“We were thrilled to welcome Progressive on board back in Atlanta, and we’re encouraged any time a partner comes back for more,” said Newman. “I feel pretty confident at Pocono, a track that features unique challenges with each turn, but is fast down each straightaway. We’re looking forward to the uniqueness of this weekend with back-to-back races, and hope to have a great run with Flo back on board Saturday.”

Progressive helped carry Newman to a 14th-place finish three weeks ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the insurance company is back on board with a new look this week for Saturday’s 325-mile event. This weekend will mark the first-ever doubleheader in the modern era (1972-present) for the NASCAR Cup Series, with the sport’s elite set to drive 675 combined miles from Saturday to Sunday.

Newman will make his 37th Cup start at Pocono on Saturday, a track he has an average finish of 13.1 with one win, 15 top-10s and nine top-fives – his third-best average finish of any track on the Cup circuit. Newman won from the pole back in 2003 at ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ and finished runner-up in the spring of 2007 after starting from the pole.

Coverage for Saturday’s race from Pocono is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Race coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. In its 33rd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.