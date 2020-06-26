SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. | NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Raceway Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | Pocono Green 225

Fast Facts

No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up Energy | Core Development | EAT SLEEP RACE

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Starting Position for Pocono Green 225: 25th based on random qualifying draw

Driver Points Position: 21st

Owner Points Position: 27th

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No. 708; competed last at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on June 14, 2020 (Start: 16th | Finish: 13th)

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Welcome Aboard: Bucked Up Energy will continue its role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro. Pocono is the third race in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the 21-year-old driver.

Bucked Up is the everyman (or woman) energy drink. We don’t care about the color of your collar; whether blue or white, we all require energy to power our days. We want something that tastes like success, enhances mood and focus, and most of all, delivers long-lasting energy.

Hometown Feeling: The Tricky Triangle of Pocono Raceway serves as the home track of the NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie. Located about one hour and forty minutes east of the 2.5-mile track.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Pocono Raceway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in Sunday’s afternoon’s Pocono Green 250 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Nuggets: At tracks greater than 2.0-mile in size, Graf has competed in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 14.0 and an average result of 31.0.

Joe Graf Jr. ARCA Menards Series Career Superspeedway Nuggets: At tracks greater than 2.0-mile in size, Graf has competed in nine ARCA Menards Series races. He holds an average starting position of 13.7 and an average result of 10.3.

At Pocono Raceway, he has four prior ARCA starts with three top-10 finishes, including a best finish of seventh in June 2018. He carries an average starting position of 11.5 and an average finishing position of 12.8.

From The Pit Box: Industry veteran Patrick Donahue is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 164th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Sunday afternoon. In his previous 163 races, he has two wins, eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has two Xfinity races as crew chief at Pocono with a best finish of 19th in 2018 with Joey Gase.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@SSGLR0708) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “I’m really proud of Patrick (Donahue) and the entire SS GreenLight Racing team. They brought me a fast No. 08 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro and unfortunately, we found ourselves at the wrong place at the wrong time – while waiting to make our charge. That’s how it goes at superspeedways sometimes.”

On Bucked Up Energy’s Opening Races: “Our No. 08 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet has looked great on track and they’ve been happy with our performance and the exposure they have received in a short amount of time.

“Our goal is to continue to put them in the spotlight and have them be a recognizable household name by the end of the year.”

On Pocono Raceway: “I’m optimistic about going to Pocono this weekend. I have several races there in the ARCA Menards Series with some good finishes. I’m hoping that my experience will pay some dividends on Sunday and we can have a good rebound from Talladega.”

Race Information:

The Pocono Green 225 (90 laps | 225 miles) is the 12th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 36-car field will take the green flag shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sun., Jun. 28, 2020 with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020.