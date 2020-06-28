Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Pocono

HILL, HERBST DRIVE SUPRAS TO THE TOP 10 IN CAUTION-FILLED XFINITY RACE AT POCONO

Riley Herbst recovers from on-track incident to be top finishing rookie

LONG POND, Pennsylvania (June 28, 2020) – Timmy Hill (eighth) and Riley Herbst (ninth) were the highest-finishing Toyota drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Pocono Raceway

Race 12 of 33 – 225 miles, 90 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Briscoe*

2nd, Ross Chastain*

3rd, Jeremy Clements*

4th, Myatt Snider*

5th, Michael Annett*

8th, TIMMY HILL

9th, RILEY HERBST

21st, STEFAN PARSONS

26th, CHAD FINCHUM

27th, STEPHEN LEICHT

32nd, HARRISON BURTON

36th, BRANDON JONES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

RILEY HERBST, No. 18 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

What happened that led to the contact from Justin Haley?

“I don’t think there was anything built up ahead of time that caused that. We had a really fast Monster Energy Supra and I kept making up positions early on. Then I would over-drive and give up some positions here and there, but the car was good enough to do that and keep passing people. I think I drove it too deep into the tunnel turn one time and that pack of four cars got by me and then in that same lap I was going to pass Justin (Haley) and I freed him up. Then he just hooked me down the frontstretch. All in all, it was a rough day, but we salvaged a top-10 finish.”

How were you able to make it from 21st to ninth in the final two laps?

“We just have really fast race cars at Joe Gibbs Racing. Everybody else was pretty banged and bruised or riding along and we were able to capitalize on that to get the top-10 finish.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 32nd

We heard several drivers speculate about fluid. Is that what caused the issue there, Harrison?

“Yeah, that’s what I thought when I first spun out. It’s always hard to say. It happened so fast, but the way it happened so fast and the way I spun, it made me feel like there was oil but I’m always the person that likes to think about what I could have done better and I will have to look back and see if I just got loose or what, but it’s hard to say. I was racing with the 1 (Michael Annett), and felt good and it just instantly came around. That’s a weird place to come around. That hit looked harder than it was, so I’m alright. Thankful that my team built safe racecars. I’ve unfortunately tested that out twice this year. Bummer, but we will be back and hopefully win some more.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Toyota Service Centers Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

Brandon, we saw the video. Walk us through the incident from your vantage point.

“Yeah, I have not yet honestly seen any of the video, but from my vantage point – we are trying to go three wide, ultimately, you make up spots on these restarts, so we were trying to go three wide and get them early. But obviously, you have to have a little give and take. It’s just early. It doesn’t take much when you get three-wide to get pushed around. But from my vantage point we got hit in the back, and that’s what it looks like to me as well there. We just got to keep going. We had a really good positive. We won the truck race. I had high hopes for this race too. Toyota puts so much into our program. They do such a good job for us. Menards, everybody that supports us. We got two more cars in this race. Maybe they can get it done for us.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.