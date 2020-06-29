NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings – Pocono

The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series were back in action on Sunday morning at Pocono Raceway.

In some aspects, Pocono Raceway featured a caution filled event with the finish was a thriller between Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, and Austin Hill.

Ultimately, Xfinity Series regular, Jones collected his first Truck Series victory after leading 11 laps. However, there were some Truck Series regulars who had some trouble throughout the race. Those regulars such as Matt Crafton, as he finished last due to being involved in a lap 1 crash. The incident forced him to a 40th place position. GMS Racing driver, Sheldon Creed had a consistent race and found himself challenging for the win late.

As the Trucks were back in action, but now heading into another week off with no races scheduled for the fourth of July, it gives us time to look at the updated Power Rankings following the Pocono Organics 150.

Austin Hill- It wasn’t quite the dominating performance for Austin Hill and the No. 16 HRE Ford F-150, but he continued a streak of finishing inside the top 10 Sunday morning, after he finished second. The Georgia native now has a streak of seven consecutive top 10’s for the 2020 season and it is showing, as Hill continues to lead the point standings by 51 over Ben Rhodes. In addition, the Hattori driver also placed second in Stage 1. He didn’t finish in the top 10 at all in Stage 2, as crew chief Scott Zipadelli called him to pit road for strategy. Obviously, the strategy worked with Hill continuing his momentum. It may be early, but don’t be surprised if Hill makes the Championship 4.



Previous Week Ranking- Second

Sheldon Creed- Creed most likely had the best truck of the field early in the going. The GMS driver led 31 laps and swept both of the stages. He avoided all the accidents and melees that were seen throughout the event, and was able to come home with a top three finish. Creed was also contending for the win with the late race restart, but fell short of grabbing the top spot. Despite not getting that victory, Creed continues consistency and notched his second top five finish.



Previous Week Ranking- Not Ranked

Todd Gilliland- Like Homestead, it was somewhat another quiet day for Gilliland and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports crew. Gilliland came home in the top five after finishing fourth. He didn’t contend for the lead, but did place fifth in the first stage. He had a chance to be the upset late, as Gilliland lined up third, but has matched his second best finish of the year twice now (which is fourth).



Previous Week Ranking- Third

Ben Rhodes- A solid outing for Rhodes at Pocono, who comes home fifth in the running order. The Kentucky native was able to finish 10th in Stage 1 and third in the second stage. Rhodes didn’t necessarily have the truck to contend for the win with, but quietly got his second top five finish as well. Sometimes it’s best to have a quiet day, instead of having a crazy day.



Previous Week Ranking- Not Ranked

Tyler Ankrum- A decent rebound for Ankrum, who finished ninth after overcoming a pit road penalty, which set the solid performance back a little. He managed to place the No. 26 Chevy third in the first stage and sixth in the second stage. Had the team not received the penalty, Ankrum most likely could have finished inside the top five. All in all, not a bad finish. It certainly could have been much worse.



Previous Week Ranking- Second

Fell Out

Johnny Sauter- Sauter’s season continues to be up and down. The No. 13 team drew the pole, which gave him a good starting spot at a track that is highly dependent on track position. Though, the truck just kind of fell backwards, and couldn’t get the handle to Sauter’s liking as he would come home a disappointing 13th.



Previous Week Ranking- Fourth

Matt Crafton- Involved in a lap 1 crash, Crafton was out of the race early, and credited with a last place finish. The team looks to move onto Kentucky, where they have won once back in 2015.



Previous Week Ranking- Fifth